Before I start my seventh annual “GM for a Day” column, I’d like to make an announcement.

I want a raise.

Stepping into Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane’s shoes this year, even for a mock exercise such as this, is tough work.

Let’s start with the cold, hard truth: The Bills have fallen behind in the AFC arms race. Yes, they are to be commended for navigating an unimaginable set of circumstances last season and still going 13-3 in the regular season, but they once again failed to advance beyond the divisional round of the postseason, getting outclassed by the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

While the Bills have solved the riddle that is the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season the past two years, they are still searching for a playoff win over their rivals. The Chiefs remain the measuring stick for the entire NFL based on their Super Bowl LVII victory last month.

Catching up to them is going to be a challenge. The Bills have work to do just to get under the salary cap, which is $224.8 million in 2023. The Bills’ adjusted cap number, after adjustments and rolling over unused cap space from last season, is $227.7 million, according to sports business website spotrac.com (all contract cap figures used in this exercise will be from Spotrac). Currently, the Bills are projected to be $17.7 million over the 2023 salary cap.

“We are tight on the cap this year and we’re going to be tight next year looking at it from a forecasting standpoint,” Beane said at the NFL scouting combine. “We got a couple of tough years coming up to do that.”

Don’t I know it. Figuring out the moves to make to not only get this team under the cap, but also give it room to spend in free agency to upgrade the roster in a few key areas is a huge challenge – hence, the whole raise request.

Beane gave me a small head start Saturday when the team worked out a restructured contract with defensive tackle Tim Settle, according to a report from ESPN. That saved about $600,000 in cap space for 2023, according to the report, so there is plenty of work remaining.

Teams can begin negotiating with the agents of impending free agents at noon Monday, the start of the NFL’s so-called “legal tampering period,” before the start of the new league year, which begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Let’s get to work on earning that raise:

Restructure city

Beane has some levers to pull when it comes to getting under the salary cap. This most important of those is contract restructures, which involves converting either base salaries or roster bonuses into a signing bonus, which can then be prorated over five years. It is kicking the can down the road, but it’s a necessary evil when a team is up against the cap, like the Bills are.

“We will strategically push some money forward with some restructures coming up to get under the cap,” Beane said at the combine. “We’ll definitely restructure some guys and do what we need to do to get under the cap and then give us the opportunity to operate and fill some holes on both sides of the ball.”

First up on that list is quarterback Josh Allen. Allen is due to make a base salary of $27.5 million in 2023. By taking his base salary to the veteran minimum and giving Allen the difference ($26 million or so) in a signing bonus, the Bills can spread that bonus over the next five years of his contract. That alone will save $21.1 million in cap space and get the Bills under the cap, which in the offseason accounts for the top 51 salaried players on the roster.

It’s important to note that once the season starts, all players on the active roster, practice squad and injured lists count against the cap, so teams can’t go into the regular season at or even near the cap, because they’ll need money to sign new players to replace those who get injured. We don’t want to get too far into the weeds, though, so for now we’ll deal just with the top-51 cap number.

The next restructure is on the contract of defensive end Von Miller. He’s due a $13.5 million roster bonus, which can be converted into a signing bonus to stretch out over the next five seasons. Doing so opens up another $10.8 million in cap space.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is next. Dropping his $7.9 million base salary to the veteran minimum and giving him a signing bonus frees up $5.4 million in extra space, although his cap numbers in the coming seasons are more than $27 million. That’s the downside of these restructures.

Then, it's cornerback Tre’Davious White. His base salary is $8.6 million, so dropping that to the league minimum saves another $5 million or so on this year’s cap.

Those four restructures – which just so happen to be on the four biggest cap hits on the 2023 roster – take the Bills from a negative in cap space to having about $24.6 million in space.

Sounds decent, right? Not exactly. The Bills have just 54 players under contract for 2023, and can carry 90 on their offseason roster. A lot of those additions will be minimum-salary types who don’t greatly impact the top 51, but given the desire to re-sign some of their own free agents and also shop – probably from the sale rack – on the open market, more space is needed.

Other levers to pull

One complicating factor for Beane is the Bills don’t have a lot of obvious cut candidates. For example, cutting center Mitch Morse would provide the biggest cap savings – $5.36 million – but it doesn’t make the team better. Morse is coming off a Pro Bowl season.

The lone obvious cut candidate is running back Nyheim Hines. Acquired in an offseason trade with Indianapolis, Hines has no guaranteed money left on his contract, meaning his release would save the team $4.79 million in cap space.

Hines, however, showed he has value as a dynamic kick and punt returner, so it’s reasonable to want him back. A new, two-year contract worth up to $7 million would give him some guaranteed money while also dropping his cap number by about $2 million.

Ultimately, I am going to cut two players: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Siran Neal. McKenzie has done well to stick on the roster this long, but the Bills need more from their slot receiver. With a cap hit of $3.3 million, Neal is an unaffordable luxury as primarily a special teams player.

“It does get harder to spend more than those minimum values on those guys,” Beane said at the combine. “So we'll have to be very picky on what those positions are on special teams, but we'll still try and emphasize it. If you're not a starter, it'll still be a strong emphasis. Our guys hear that from Sean (McDermott) and myself, that if you're not going to win a starting job, you need to find a role on special teams.”

After factoring in the minimum salaries of the players replacing them in the top 51, the releases of McKenzie and Neal free up $3.2 million or so in space.

That gets me to just about $30 million in cap space.

Another way Beane can free up space is to sign players under contract for 2023 to extensions. This works best with players heading into the final year of their deals.

The obvious candidate here would be defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has one year left on his deal at a guaranteed rate of $10.753 million. However, I’m not doing that with Oliver, who has not done enough in his first four seasons to justify a big-money extension.

Fellow defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, on the other hand, is a good extension candidate. He has one year left on his deal with a cap hit of $8.5 million. Signing Jones to a two-year extension through the 2025 season and tacking on two voidable years to spread the signing bonus over the maximum allowable five seasons would give the Bills the opportunity to lower his cap hit by about $5 million. I’m thinking a three-year, $20 million contract with a $10 million signing bonus would get the job done.

That gets me to about $35 million in cap space.

Dealing with my own

The Bills have three pending restricted free agents – cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive back Cam Lewis. None will be tendered a contract offer, which makes them unrestricted free agents, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be back. More on that in a bit.

With the addition of those three, the Bills have 25 unrestricted free agents. They are: linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and A.J. Klein; safety Jordan Poyer; running backs Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones; quarterback Case Keenum; wide receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown and Jake Kumerow; tight end Tommy Sweeney; guard Rodger Saffold; offensive tackles Bobby Hart and David Quessenberry; offensive linemen Greg Van Roten and Justin Murray; defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Mike Love; defensive tackle Jordan Phillips; linebacker Tyler Matakevich; safeties Jaquan Johnson and Dean Marlowe; punter Sam Martin and, as mentioned, the three restricted free agents who are not tendered in this scenario.

That’s a long list with several key contributors, but we have to start with the top two names – Poyer and Edmunds. Poyer has been a warrior in his six years with the Bills, but a breakup feels inevitable. He deserves to chase one more big payday, and from my corner, it’s not great business to pay that to a player on the wrong side of 30. I’m shaking his hand and thanking him for the job he’s done in Buffalo, but it’s time for both sides to move on.

Edmunds is a tougher call. The Bills drafted him as a 19-year-old and he’s still going to be just 25 for the entire 2023 season. He has developed into a leader on the defense and his physical gifts are nearly unmatched in the league. Even so, he has at times underwhelmed, as those who watch the team week in and week out would attest.

It’s hard to project what Edmunds will get on the open market. Consider this: Spotrac puts his projected contract at four years and $44 million – a reasonable $11 million per season. Analytics website Pro Football Focus, on the other hand, projects Edmunds to get a four-year contract worth up to $75 million, so $18.75 million per season. Obviously, that’s a massive difference.

Given that it only takes one team with cap space to be intrigued by Edmunds’ physical tools, I tend to think it will be on the richer side of those estimates. Then there’s this: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the week that Edmunds is "expected" to depart the Bills.

If his deal comes in at $18 million per season, I’d also be holding the door open for him.

Letting Edmunds and Poyer walk doesn’t quite rise to the level of Drury-Briere, but it definitely puts more heat on Beane – and me – to find adequate, affordable replacements. Before we get to them, however, let’s make decisions on the team’s remaining unrestricted free agents.

Singletary never lacked for effort – quarterback Josh Allen loved how the running back played – but plays a devalued position. It’s unlikely the Bills are going to get into a bidding war for his services. He, too, will move on.

The list of who to bring back starts with Keenum. The Bills want three things out of a backup quarterback, in no particular order: Affordability, chemistry with Allen, and confidence he can deliver when called upon. Keenum checks all of those boxes, even if he didn’t play any meaningful snaps in 2022. He shouldn’t cost much, clicks with Allen and has the trust of the coaching staff. Contract: One year, $3 million.

A pair of old friends – Phillips and Lawson – made the most of their respective reunions last year. Lawson developed into a starter as the season went on and the Bills lost Miller to injury. He earned a new deal. Let’s go with two years, $6 million, with voidable years keeping the cap hit at $2 million for 2023. Phillips, meanwhile, is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, which could depress his market. A one-year, prove-it deal makes sense.

Special teams also matters to the coaching staff, so Kumerow, Jones and Johnson return on deals close to the veteran minimum for one season. Martin also had a good season after joining the Bills after the Matt Araiza saga. Let’s sign Martin for two years in a deal worth up to $5 million.

Sweeney is one of Allen’s favorites. Re-signing him to a one-year deal allows the Bills to potentially put him on the practice squad, so Sweeney also returns on a minimum contract.

Dodson gives the Bills needed depth at linebacker and can play special teams, while Jackson provides depth in the secondary. Both return on deals that are less than what the tender amount costs.

Lastly, re-signing Lewis gives the Bills a versatile player who can back up at safety or nickel cornerback and play special teams.

Allowed to walk: Beasley, Brown, Saffold, Hart, Quessenberry, Van Roten, Murray, Love, Matakevich and Marlowe. Saffold was the entrenched starter at left guard throughout 2022, so that creates a big hole.

After releasing McKenzie and Neal and re-signing nine of their own free agents, the roster is at 63 players.

Time to go shopping

Beane’s goal every year is to fill every hole in his projected starting lineup ahead of the draft, which maximizes his ability to take the best player available. That’s going to be tough to do with about $25 million available and holes at slot receiver, guard, middle linebacker and safety. Let’s give it a shot.

At middle linebacker, I’m signing veteran Lavonte David. Yes, he’ll be 33 during the 2023 season, but David has been durable and productive during his career with Tampa Bay. David’s PFF coverage grade of 88.5 ranked second among off-ball linebackers. He has elite instincts. This would be a short-term solution to losing Edmunds, and signing him is betting that he can stay healthy, but David is still playing at a high level.

Last year, Bobby Wagner got $10 million on a one-year deal with the Rams. If the Bills give David a two-year deal worth $20 million, they can get him for a cap hit of $5 million for 2023 if they include a couple of voidable years.

McDermott deserves credit for identifying Poyer in 2017 as a player who had more to give, and then developing him into an All-Pro. Perhaps the Bills’ coaching staff can do it again with Taylor Rapp. A 2019 second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Rapp finished his rookie deal and will be 25 at the start of the 2023 season. He earned career-best PFF grades of 82.3 against the run and 72.9 against the pass, and has the versatility to line up in different spots, which we know the Bills value in their defenders. He’s also a good tackler, never missing more than 8.7% of his potential tackles in a season, according to PFF. A four-year deal worth $32 million is a bit less than Spotrac’s projection (three years, $30 million), but could be structured in a way that minimizes the cap hit in year one while giving Rapp a good amount in a signing bonus.

Along the offensive line, I’m making a pair of additions. Philadelphia’s Andre Dillard never quite panned out as a first-round draft pick in 2019, but he has positional flexibility to play guard or tackle, so a one-year contract to be the team’s swing tackle is a decent investment for $3 million.

At left guard, I’m penciling in Dalton Risner as my new starter. A coaching change in Denver could mean Risner will be forced to seek out a new opportunity, even if the Colorado native would like to stay in his home state. He played more than 1,000 offensive snaps last season and has started 62 of a possible 66 games at left guard since being drafted in the second round in 2019. Spotrac estimates he’ll earn $9.5 million annually on a four-year contract, but I’m betting the chance to win a Super Bowl will entice Risner to sign in the neighborhood of $8 million annually.

At slot receiver, this won’t be very popular, but I’m betting on a bounce-back season for Jarvis Landry. He’s not a fan favorite in Buffalo, understandably, since ending safety Aaron Williams’ career with a blindside block when he was with the Dolphins, but a long time has passed since then. Landry was perhaps the best slot receiver in the NFL from 2015 to 2020, with 3,938 receiving yards, 1,748 yards after the catch and 1,166 yards after contact, according to PFF.

He spent most of last season with the Saints dealing with injuries, but at 30 years old, he might have one or two more seasons in him. The Bills would be hoping that with better weapons around him and a great quarterback, Landry could return to his reliable ways as a slot receiver. The price won’t cost much to see if he pans out.

Adding a running back to pair with James Cook and Hines is also a priority in free agency. Carolina's D’Onta Foreman had 877 rushing yards from Week 7 through the end of the 2022 regular season, which ranked third in the NFL over that time. He’s struggled with availability, however, playing in just 43 of a possible 98 games through six seasons. Nevertheless, he’s a true physical presence at 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds – an element the Bills don’t currently have in their backfield. A two-year deal worth up to $7 million could be enough.

By this point, cap space could be a concern. The Bills still have a couple of contracts – belonging to left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano – that can be restructured. Those would be more “break glass in case of emergency” moves, but this might be an emergency this offseason.

Two more adds I’m looking to make in free agency: Tight end Chris Manhertz, the former Canisius College basketball player who broke into the NFL with the Bills before going on to play for the Panthers and, most recently, the Jaguars, is perhaps the best blocking tight end in the NFL. Bringing him home would be more than a feel-good story – he would give the Bills a different look in two tight-end sets.

Even after signing Rapp, the Bills could use another safety, because it’s hard to know if Damar Hamlin will be available to play in 2023 and Johnson is best served as the No. 4 safety. Detroit’s DeShon Elliott quietly had a good season even though the Lions’ defense struggled. He projects well as a No. 3 safety.

That puts the roster at 71 players.

The draft

With just six picks, the pressure is on to find immediate contributors. Using the mock draft simulator at Pro Football Network, here are my selections:

• Round 1, 27th overall: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern: It would be a surprise if Skoronski lasted this long, but if so, I’m not hesitating to add him up front. The Bills need to find competition for right tackle Spencer Brown, and Skoronski would provide that. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Skoronski doesn’t have elite size, but he’s a great athlete. He would challenge to start right away.

• Round 2, 59th overall: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma. Mims would give the Bills a true vertical threat. He averaged more than 20 yards per catch the past two seasons for the Sooners. Although he mostly played outside at Oklahoma, Mims’ scouting reports say he could work out of the slot, too. That type of versatility could allow him to get immediate playing time in the Bills’ offense.

• Round 3, 91st overall: Byron Young, DT, Alabama. None of the Bills’ top four defensive tackles from 2022 – Jones, Oliver, Phillips and Tim Settle – is signed beyond the 2023 season, so long-term depth is a big need. A 6-foot-3, 292-pounder, Young is primarily a run defender. He could serve as Jones’ backup in the defensive line rotation.

• Round 4, 130th overall: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa. The Bills take advantage of an exceptionally deep class of tight ends by getting LaPorta in the fourth round. A former wide receiver and defensive back in high school, he moved to tight end at Iowa, which has a solid history of developing players at the position. Laporta won Iowa’s offensive MVP award in 2022 after finishing with 58 catches for 657 yards and one touchdown. A team captain, he also won the coaches’ appreciation award and would be a solid No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox.

• Round 5, 137th overall: Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU. It’s a good rule of thumb to draft a cornerback every year. Garner transferred from Louisiana-Lafayette to LSU and handled the jump in competition well. He’s a willing tackler, which is a trait the Bills value in their cornerbacks, and has good size at 6-2, 212 pounds.

• Round 6, 205th overall: Noah Taylor, LB, North Carolina. Like Edmunds, Taylor is 6-5. That kind of length in the middle of a defense can cause problems for opposing quarterbacks.

Remaining orders of business

After the draft, my roster consists of 77 players. That leaves 13 spots for undrafted free agents and/or the next wave of free agents. Looking ahead, one of the biggest decisions Beane faces is what to do with Oliver.

The former ninth overall draft pick has been a good player, but ideally a top-10 pick becomes a Pro Bowler. Oliver has not reached that level. The only way for the Bills to reduce Oliver’s cap hit in 2023 is to sign him to an extension, and as mentioned above, that’s not part of my plan. Trading him would erase his cap hit, but doing so would be selling low.

The best course of action is to hope Oliver delivers in a contract year. If he does, the Bills have the option of using the franchise tag next offseason if they want to keep him around.

If Beane needs more cap space to get through the 2023 season, he can also explore a contract extension for safety Micah Hyde. That comes with some risk given that Hyde is returning from a neck injury, but if the Bills are confident he’s fully recovered, an extension could reduce his 2023 cap hit.

With that, my work is done.