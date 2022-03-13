GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' 2022 offseason

While the line hit its stride late in the year and keeping it together would be ideal, the savings if Williams is released of $6.325 million are too big to pass up, so he goes. The decision has to be made quick, too, because $4.3 million of Williams’ salary guarantees March 20.

A quick note here about “post-June 1 cuts,” which you might hear about in the coming days. When a player is released after that date, the remaining “dead money” on his contract – bonus money already paid out that still needs to be accounted for on the salary cap – is split over two years, in this case the 2022 and 2023 salary caps. In Williams’ case, if he were released as a “post-June 1 cut,” the Bills would save $8.125 million against the 2022 cap, with “dead money” charges of $1.8 million in 2022 and 2023.

The key here, though, is that Williams’ savings wouldn’t actually be realized until June 1, which does the Bills no good right now, when they need cap space to participate in free agency.