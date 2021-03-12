GM for a Day: Charting a course for Bills' 2021 offseason

The next contract to target belongs to Stefon Diggs, but he’s not taking a pay cut. The Bills’ superstar receiver finds himself underpaid after leading the NFL in catches and receiving yards in his first season in Buffalo. I can fix that … while creating cap space in 2021. As it stands, Diggs is scheduled to count a shade more than $13 million against the cap in 2021. The Bills can offer him a two-year extension at the magical number of $20 million per season, which puts him in the upper echelon of wide receivers, but in so doing, they can request that he converts a big chunk of his base salary of $12.4 million into a signing bonus. If the Bills converted $10 million of that figure into a signing bonus, they can spread it over the five years remaining on his deal (following the extension), creating $8 million in cap space this year. It’s a win-win for the player and team. Diggs will be signed through his age-32 season, which isn’t outrageous, pairing him with quarterback Josh Allen for the long term.