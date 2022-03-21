GM Brandon Beane: Bills 'pretty much done with free agency,' though a few moves Monday

After last week's free agency frenzy, Brandon Beane should eventually have a slightly less hectic week.

On the "Pat McAfee Show," the Bills' general manager said that the team still has plenty to do in the offseason, but the pace should slow down after signing a slew of free agents.

"We've got to knock this draft out, because we're pretty much done with free agency," Beane said Monday.

The key words are "pretty much." The Bills continued to make some moves for a few hours after Beane went on the podcast.

Still, the money is tight, and the Bills are likely nearly done looking at free agents. That's to be expected. When Beane spoke to Buffalo media toward the end of last week, he was anticipating a few more moves at that time – mainly backup quarterbacks – but well aware that the Bills no longer had much to spend.

He said the focus now is looking to Pro Days and visits.

"All drafts are important, we know that," Beane said. "But this one is really important for us, just where we are at with the cap, we've got to hit on some of these low-cost guys."