GM Brandon Beane: Bills 'pretty much done with free agency,' though a few moves Monday

After last week's free agency frenzy, Brandon Beane should eventually have a slightly less hectic week.
On the "Pat McAfee Show," the Bills' general manager said that the team still has plenty to do in the offseason, but the pace should slow down after signing a slew of free agents.
"We've got to knock this draft out, because we're pretty much done with free agency," Beane said Monday.
The key words are "pretty much." The Bills continued to make some moves for a few hours after Beane went on the podcast.
Still, the money is tight, and the Bills are likely nearly done looking at free agents. That's to be expected. When Beane spoke to Buffalo media toward the end of last week, he was anticipating a few more moves at that time – mainly backup quarterbacks – but well aware that the Bills no longer had much to spend.
He said the focus now is looking to Pro Days and visits.
"All drafts are important, we know that," Beane said. "But this one is really important for us, just where we are at with the cap, we've got to hit on some of these low-cost guys."
The financial constraints are for a reason Beane's excited about: The Bills signed pass rusher Von Miller last week, one of the splashier moves of the free agency. For as big a signing as it was, it happened quite quickly.
"Started in the morning, and by the end of the day, Von had agreed to be a Buffalo Bill," Beane said. "And we're pretty excited."
The pass rush was good but needed improvement, Beane said. Eager to strengthen the team, a few players jumped into the process, including quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
"(Diggs) reached out to Von when he heard during the recruiting process, Josh did as well," Beane said last week.
Miller's salary cap charge in the first year of the contract is just $5.1 million, the total of his base salary, his roster and workout bonuses and $3.705 of his signing bonus, which is prorated over the maximum five years.
Now, he's given a bit more insight on Allen's approach to reeling Miller in over FaceTime.
"I know he was recruiting Von Miller from the golf course," Beane said Monday, adding that Bruce Smith also reached out to Miller.
McAfee offered a hypothetical in which the Bills would send Allen to the Colts for whatever Beane wanted.
"I would trade myself before I trade Josh Allen," Beane said, laughing.
Beane touched on a number of aspects of the Bills' free agency in a wide-ranging interview. McAfee joked about the team's running back situation: The Bills had anticipated J.D. McKissic signing with Buffalo, before he reversed course to re-sign with Washington the next day.
"Sore subject," Beane said, laughing along. "Thanks for re-opening that."