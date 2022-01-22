Giants interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for coaching vacancy

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen started with two candidates for head coach whom he knows well.

After interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday night, the Giants confirmed an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday morning.

Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM, along with team president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch interviewed Frazier via video conferencing, the Giants said.

Frazier, whose Bills defense finished first in the NFL in a number of categories this season, interviewed with the Chicago Bears on Friday and previously interviewed with the Miami Dolphins. Frazier played his entire NFL career with the Bears and won a Super Bowl ring. Daboll also has been interviewed by the Bears and both also were interviewed by the Miami Dolphins.

According to reports, the Giants also intend to interview Patrick Graham, who was the team’s defensive coordinator under former head coach Joe Judge, and has requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.