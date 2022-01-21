Giants hire Bills' Joe Schoen as GM; plans to interview Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier

It was only a matter of time before the Buffalo Bills' success started to catch up to them.
That time came Friday, when the New York Giants named Joe Schoen their new general manager. Schoen, 42, has served as the Bills' assistant general manager for the past five seasons. Schoen was Bills General Manager Brandon Beane's first hire when he arrived in 2017, and since that time, the two have worked in unison on building a roster that has made the playoffs in four of those five years, including the last three.
Beane said it’s too early to know if they’ll hire from within or look elsewhere, given the focus on the Bills’ season right now. Beane plans to have a videoconference with the personnel department Saturday to review Schoen's responsibilities and divvy them up in the interim and smooth out internal communications.
“I’m excited for him to get his chance, his opportunity to prove that he can do it,” Beane said. “That’s why I left Carolina. I wanted to prove that I could sit in this seat and deal with all the nuances of the job and have success. And he’s been a great part of what we have here, but he wants to put his stamp on it.”
Beane felt it was “full circle” for Schoen, a close friend who Beane watched do everything from make coffee at 5:30 a.m. for coaches to catch long field goals headed into the woods in Carolina decades ago.
"It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants," Schoen said in a statement released by the team. "I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo. Now, the work begins."
First up is hiring a head coach. New York fired head coach Joe Judge last week after he went 10-23 over the past two years. The question is whether Schoen will seek to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach in hopes of developing quarterback Daniel Jones. According to a report earlier this week, the Giants are "very interested" in Daboll. Schoen and Daboll also worked together when Daboll spent one season as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator.
The Giants are planning to interview both Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday in Buffalo, while Schoen is still in town, per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Frazier was scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to reports.
Beane said he hadn’t discussed with Schoen the possibility he may take some Bills coaches, saying he “didn’t want to press him on his conversations with the Giants and ownership that he had there; I thought that was his personal stuff.”
"We will cast a wide net," Schoen said in his statement. "It can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games."
Schoen had an in-person interview Tuesday with the Giants and was one of three finalists to receive a second interview. San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles were the other finalists.
“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement released by the team. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”
“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations,” added Giants co-owner Steve Tisch in the same statement. “We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”
Schoen is facing a heavy lift with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. New York has had five consecutive double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season. He should get some immediate help in the draft, as the Giants own the fifth and seventh overall picks. Schoen replaces Dave Gettleman as the Giants' general manager. Gettleman, 70, retired earlier this month after going 19-46 in four years on the job with the Giants.
Before coming to the Bills, Schoen previously spent nearly 10 years with the Miami Dolphins, the last four as director of player personnel. Schoen had worked with Beane for seven seasons (2001-07) as a scout when Beane was with the Panthers.
Beane said Friday that he had hoped Schoen would get an opportunity of his own, even if it meant losing his “golfing buddy,” his “right-hand guy,” and a key part of the Bills’ recent success. He understands the balance of wanting to retain talent, while rooting for each individual’s best interests.
"I hope that I have more people in this building that are going to get a chance,” Beane said. “Terrance Gray, Malik Boyd are the leaders of the college and pro (scouting), and Brian Gaine has done it and come back. We've got some young guys underneath that and a couple young ladies that are grooming themselves as well. So I hope I have more of these coming. Cause, a) it means I'm still in this seat, and things have gone OK. And b) that the Bills are having success. And again, it's bittersweet, cause you don't want to lose good people, but you're thrilled for 'em, as we are for Joe."
While it’s too early to say which route they will take, the Bills have options to potentially promote from within. Gaine, Boyd, Gray and Lake Dawson are all viable options. Beane said he is confident in the staff that remains, and doesn’t want to rush the hire in replacing Schoen.
“We’ll miss him,” Beane said. “You don’t replace people like that right away. We have a good staff, and people will try and fill his role, but he’ll definitely be missed.”
Injury update
The Bills did not list any players with an injury designation on their final report of the week. Defensive end Mario Addison, who was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, participated fully Friday. Kansas City cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe) are questionable. Fenton did not practice all week. Williams did not practice until Friday, when he was limited.