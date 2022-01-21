Giants hire Bills' Joe Schoen as GM; plans to interview Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier

Schoen is facing a heavy lift with the Giants, who have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. New York has had five consecutive double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season. He should get some immediate help in the draft, as the Giants own the fifth and seventh overall picks. Schoen replaces Dave Gettleman as the Giants' general manager. Gettleman, 70, retired earlier this month after going 19-46 in four years on the job with the Giants.

Before coming to the Bills, Schoen previously spent nearly 10 years with the Miami Dolphins, the last four as director of player personnel. Schoen had worked with Beane for seven seasons (2001-07) as a scout when Beane was with the Panthers.

Beane said Friday that he had hoped Schoen would get an opportunity of his own, even if it meant losing his “golfing buddy,” his “right-hand guy,” and a key part of the Bills’ recent success. He understands the balance of wanting to retain talent, while rooting for each individual’s best interests.