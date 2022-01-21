Giants hire Bills' Joe Schoen as GM; interview Brian Daboll

"It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants," Schoen said in a statement released by the team. "I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo. Now, the work begins."

First up is hiring a head coach. New York fired head coach Joe Judge last week after he went 10-23 over the past two years. The question is whether Schoen will seek to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach in hopes of developing quarterback Daniel Jones. According to a report earlier this week, the Giants are "very interested" in Daboll. Schoen and Daboll also worked together when Daboll spent one season as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator.

The Giants said they interviewed Daboll on Friday while Schoen is still in town. NFL Network reported that Frazier is scheduled to interview Saturday. Frazier interviewed with the Chicago Bears on Friday, the team confirmed.

Beane said he hadn’t discussed with Schoen the possibility he may take some Bills coaches, saying he “didn’t want to press him on his conversations with the Giants and ownership that he had there; I thought that was his personal stuff.”

