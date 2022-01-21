Giants hire Bills' Joe Schoen as GM; could he target Brian Daboll as coach?

The New York Giants are planning to hire Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their GM, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Schoen had an in-person interview in East Rutherford, N.J., on Tuesday after having a video interview last week.
According to Schefter, Schoen and the Giants need to work out a contract, but the other finalists have been told they are no longer under consideration. The 49ers' Adam Peters and the Chiefs' Ryan Poles were the other finalists.
Schoen has been with the Bills' front office since Brandon Beane's arrival as GM in 2017. Schoen previously spent almost 10 years with the Miami Dolphins, the last four as director of player personnel.
He joined the Bills in 2017 after spending most of the previous decade in the Miami Dolphins' front office, including the last four as the team's director of player personnel. Schoen had worked under Beane for seven seasons (2001-07) as a scout when Beane was with the Carolina Panthers.
"It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants," Schoen said in a statement. "I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo. Now, the work begins."
First up is hiring a head coach. The question is whether Schoen will seek to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach in hopes of developing quarterback Daniel Jones. According to a report earlier this week, the Giants are "very interested" in Daboll, though, he has not formally interviewed with the team. Schoen and Daboll also worked together when Daboll spent one season as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator.
Schoen also could have interest in Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who also has not interviewed with the Giants. Frazier is scheduled to interview with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to reports.
"We will cast a wide net. It can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players," Schoen said in a statement.
"On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games."
The Bills could potentially select one of the members of their front office to replace Schoen's role as Beane's right-hand man. Brian Gaine, Malik Boyd, Terrance Gray and Lake Dawson are viable options.