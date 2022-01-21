Giants hire Bills' Joe Schoen as GM; could he target Brian Daboll as coach?

"It is an honor to accept the position of general manager of the New York Giants," Schoen said in a statement. "I want to thank John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for this tremendous opportunity. And obviously I am grateful to Brandon and the Bills for the experience I have had in Buffalo. Now, the work begins."

First up is hiring a head coach. The question is whether Schoen will seek to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach in hopes of developing quarterback Daniel Jones. According to a report earlier this week, the Giants are "very interested" in Daboll, though, he has not formally interviewed with the team. Schoen and Daboll also worked together when Daboll spent one season as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator.