Giants expected to sign former Bills QB Davis Webb, reports say

Bills free agent quarterback Davis Webb is visiting with the New York Giants on Monday for a physical, according to multiple reports.

If Davis passes the physical, he is expected to sign, the reports said.

Webb was a 2017 third-round pick by the Giants, but the team's front office and coaching change has changed several times since then.

Webb's signing would reunite him with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, now the Giants' head coach, and former assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, now the Giants quarterbacks' coach.

Webb, 27, is able to sign now because his practice squad contract has expired and he was not signed to a reserve/futures contract.

The Giants also have former Bills quarterback Jake Fromm on their roster. Fromm, a fifth-round pick in 2020, was signed off the Bills' practice squad in early December.

Webb saw the first regular season action of his career when he took two kneel-downs to end the Bills' 47-10 victory against the New York Jets in Week 10. Webb is also a former Jets quarterback.