Giants claim former Bills cornerback Olaijah Griffin

The Bills to Giants pipeline continues.

Cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who was released Sunday by the Bills, was claimed on waivers Monday by the Giants, according to the transaction wire.

The Giants' general manager is Joe Schoen, a former assistant to Bills GM Brandon Beane, and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the Giants' head coach.

Griffin spent last season on the Bills' practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He had 67 tackles and an interception in 22 games in three seasons at USC.

He spent the entire offseason and training camp with the Bills and played 51% of the defensive snaps in Saturday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.