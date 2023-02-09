PHEONIX – Brian Daboll has big plans for Thursday night. The New York Giants head coach, and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, is going to have a full tray of nachos and a six pack.

It's a celebratory meal: Daboll was named the AP Coach of the Year by The Associated Press panel of voters, in his first season as the coach of the Giants. Bills coach Sean McDermott was fourth in the voting.

Under Daboll, who was raised in Western New York, the Giants went from 4-13 to 9-7-1.

"Just to come in, work hard and try to get better every day," Daboll said on his expectations this season. "Now, each year is a new year, and next year will be a new year, and I'm thankful that I got to be part of this team along with everybody else in our building.

"And it was a special year, and you wish you were continuing to play, but you know, expectation was just come in and work hard, and we're gonna have to redo it. Start now and build it in a new team for the 2023 season."

Daboll had 16 first-place votes and 123 total votes, ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's 100 total points and 12 first-place votes. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was third with 75 points and five first-place votes.

McDermott had 48 points and seven first-place votes.

In voting for AP Offensive Player of the Year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen received one first-place vote from among the 50-member panel. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won the award and had 35 first-place votes.

Allen finished third in voting for Most Valuable Player. He received one first-place vote and had 151 points. Winner Patrick Mahomes, of Kansas City, received 48 first-place votes and 490 points. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was second, with one first-place vote and 26 second-place votes and a total of 193 points.

First-place votes: 1. Justin Jefferson - 35 2. Patrick Mahomes - 10 3. Jalen Hurts - 3 4. Tyreek Hill - 1 8. Josh Allen - 1