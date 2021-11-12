'Getting back to us': Devin Singletary, Bills running backs look to reset

The film wasn't pretty, and the conversations were blunt this week. The Buffalo Bills need to improve their run game, and coach Sean McDermott said the running backs have embraced that.
“I can tell you they’ve looked me or their coach right in the eye, just to give you the picture of their attention and the way they’ve listened,” McDermott said Friday. “So they’re all business, and I know they’re intent on improving their part of it, their 1/11th.”
Running back Devin Singletary said he welcomed the conversations.
“You gotta have those,” he told The News. “Just like in life, bad things are going to happen. Adversity is going to hit, and it's all about how you handle it and how you respond. So, I felt like we needed that, and now it's time to move forward.”
Singletary has 355 rushing yards on 73 carries this season, an average of 4.9 yards per attempt, and one touchdown.
His 2.7 yards before contact per attempt are tied for 12th-best in the league, and up from his 1.5 last year, per Pro Football Reference. But those stats are boosted by his start to the season. Over the last four games, he has just 96 rushing yards on 24 carries, as the run game, as a whole, has faltered. In that stretch, he's down to 1.4 yards before contact per attempt, an indication of how difficult it has been to find running room.
Singletary agrees with McDermott that the run game needs to get better, but finds that message more as motivation than pressure.
“I won't say pressure,” Singletary said. “Not at all, because it's just basically getting back to being us, doing what we do well, and that's just executing.”
He said it really just comes down to details. Of course, other factors – who starts on the offensive line, how the line holds up, the playcalling – will help determine how the Bills’ run game looks Sunday against the New York Jets after a weeklong reset.
The offensive line was porous against the Jaguars, as Singletary and Zack Moss combined for just 22 yards on nine carries. Singletary said this week wasn’t an overhaul as much as getting back on track.
“Just refocusing, realigning some things, and getting back to us – being us," he said. "That was the main focus."
Singletary has had seven explosive runs (of 10 or more yards) this season, per Pro Football Focus, after posting 21 last season.
Sunday, he returns to an environment where he’s been explosive before against the Jets.
His NFL debut in 2019 came versus the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Singletary finished the day with 70 yards on just four carries, and another 28 yards on five catches on six targets. He hasn't forgotten the one target he didn't catch.
“I think I had a dropped ball, and it was my first play, but after that, I settled in,” he said. “It was a good day.”
Edmunds was injured during the loss to Jacksonville and has not practiced this week.
Game status
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week after he was injured in the loss to the Jaguars. Sean McDermott said linebacker A.J. Klein will step in and help make the calls on defense.
Running back Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable. Other than Edmunds and Moss, no other Bills had injury designations. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) were full participants Thursday and Friday and should be set to return.
“Just staying healthy, staying on the climb that they’ve been on,” McDermott said of Knox and Brown. “I think the biggest thing for them is that they haven’t played in multiple weeks, so how they get themselves ready for game speed coming off of a couple of weeks of being out.”
For the Jets, former Bills first-round defensive end Shaq Lawson is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe), selected 14th overall in April, are also listed as questionable. All were full participants in practice Friday.