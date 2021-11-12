'Getting back to us': Devin Singletary, Bills running backs look to reset

The film wasn't pretty, and the conversations were blunt this week. The Buffalo Bills need to improve their run game, and coach Sean McDermott said the running backs have embraced that.

“I can tell you they’ve looked me or their coach right in the eye, just to give you the picture of their attention and the way they’ve listened,” McDermott said Friday. “So they’re all business, and I know they’re intent on improving their part of it, their 1/11th.”

Running back Devin Singletary said he welcomed the conversations.

“You gotta have those,” he told The News. “Just like in life, bad things are going to happen. Adversity is going to hit, and it's all about how you handle it and how you respond. So, I felt like we needed that, and now it's time to move forward.”

Singletary has 355 rushing yards on 73 carries this season, an average of 4.9 yards per attempt, and one touchdown.