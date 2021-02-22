'Get the ring and enjoy some wings': Did NFL Network host just create a new Bills' pitch?

“I like it a lot,” Del Reid, the founder of 26 Shirts, wrote in a message. “I saw it earlier today. I tend to overthink things, but maybe they need a ring first? I’m not sure. Probably has potential though. LOL.”

As for Schrager, tongue firmly in cheek, he told us about that moment of television serendipity.

“I was talking about wings, and was also talking about winning rings, and midsentence, a lightbulb went off. It was magic, truly,” he said. “I'd be lying if it wasn't dumb luck and I just spit it out on air without writing anything beforehand. Will I be able to put my kids through college off the creation of this slogan? Is this how the creator of ‘Where's the Beef?’ or ‘Just Do It’ felt?”

So as Reid pointed out, wings first or ring first? That led Schrager to share his wing thoughts, including the requisite scorn for those who have ranch instead of blue cheese.

"Wings are so good,” he said. “I'm a drumstick guy, which has made me Public Enemy No. 1 in many serious 'wing communities,' but I am also a blue cheese guy and view those who opt for ranch instead as questionable – if not untrustworthy – characters,” Schrager said. “I'm all for the wings before, during or after the ring, honestly. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, too.”