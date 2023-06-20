Simon Brokmann is a Ryan Fitzpatrick fan, and, well, who doesn't love FitzMagic?

Brokmann, who lives in Germany, is also a graphic designer who does 3D animation, with a nod to sports and helmets in particular.

Put those together, and Brokmann created a 3D image of a helmet for Fitzpatrick, with all nine of his teams represented, including a large swath in the front section of the Buffalo Bills' red helmets with a partial logo.

"Fitz is just one of the coolest journeymen players," he said. "I've had a few people ask for him, so I made this render on Easter, to do something fun and colorful."

This FitzMagic helmet concept 🔥Need to see one for Josh Johnson's career next(via @sybro_cg)pic.twitter.com/40fcE3AJZ8 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 15, 2023

The animation was recently shared by the NFL France feed, and was picked up on Bleacher Report's Twitter feed last week.

"It ended up looking pretty classy," he said.

Fitzpatrick retired in June 2022 after 17 seasons, and is now part of the NFL broadcast team for Prime Video.

He started at least one game for nine teams, the most by any player since at least 1950.