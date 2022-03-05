Georgia's Jordan Davis could be monster in middle of Bills' defense

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Buffalo Bills want to unlock every ounce of potential that exists within the giant body of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the answer might be found in another football giant:
Jordan Davis.
The big nose tackle from the University of Georgia could be the second coming of Ted Washington to the Bills’ defense. Best-case scenario: Davis might be a quicker version of Big Ted.
The 350-plus-pound Washington was the nose tackle who anchored the dominant defenses in the Bills' playoff seasons of 1998 and ’99.
Davis is 6-foot-6, 350 pounds and anchored the dominant defense that led Georgia to the national championship.
Davis loves being a linebacker’s best friend.
“I always say: ‘Two on me, somebody’s free,’” Davis said. “So I free up the linebackers so they can make plays. It’s one of those things that you have to be selfless about. You’re not going to make every play, especially at that nose position. If you can do anything to influence the play it’s good for the defense. .... You have to give up yourself on some plays just to make sure that others eat. It’s one of the things you take pride in.”
Davis’ ability to clog the middle helped Georgia star linebacker Nakobe Dean roam free. Georgia ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (allowing 10.2 ppg), was No. 2 in rushing defense (79 yards a game) and allowed only three rushing TDs all season.
Davis could make sense for the Bills with the 25th overall pick in the draft, even if Buffalo re-signs defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who is set to become a free agent. It also surely would require the Bills to part ways with Star Lotulelei, still under contract for two more seasons.
“I mean, I think the guy is one of the most dominant players in college football,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Davis in December. “Any defensive lineman, I guess you can look at a lot of things, but the number one thing is how hard are they to block? And he’s really hard to block.
“He’s got great size,” Saban said. “He’s very powerful, but he’s got really good initial quickness, short area quickness, and can push the pocket and pass rush. He’s about as good a player as I’ve seen for a long time as an inside player on any college football team.”
Support Local Journalism
Davis was a first-team All-America and won the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the country. He started 33 of 50 games over the past four seasons.
Davis might not last to the 25th overall pick. Some draft analysts think the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 17 or the New England Patriots at No. 21 are good fits for him. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper left Davis out of the first round in his latest projection. The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah slotted Davis to Detroit at No. 32.
One argument against taking Davis at No. 25? The defensive tackle class is deep. A pretty good one might be had in the middle rounds.
“Jordan Davis I would say is a pretty polarizing player from folks around the league,” Jeremiah said. “Obviously he's a giant. He's enormous. He's really got some knock-back to him as a pass rusher. He's got some sneaky quickness to go along with that. He's got range against the run. The big question on him was how much can you play him and how big is his gas tank?
“In that first Alabama game,” Jeremiah said, referring to a Dec. 4 meeting, “that bothered some folks because you thought he got really gassed out. They went with a little tempo, kept him on the field and gassed him out. ... He's such a unique player because of the size. He's an interesting one.”
Davis, who said he has met with the Bills, acknowledges the questions NFL teams have raised with him.
“Definitely pass rush ability and conditioning,” he said. “That’s the biggest two things. I’m working towards that.”
Davis said he has been working on his pass rush ability with retired Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith.
“Everybody knows I’m a run stopper, and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me,” Davis said. “But definitely in the offseason that’s something I’ve been working on. I’ve called on a few people. I’ve been working out with Chuck Smith, who’s known as Dr. Pass Rush. I feel when I have a disadvantage I want to make sure I try to even the odds and bring it up to the same level. It’s just all working and about improving.”
Davis shows flashes of remarkable quickness. In a game against Alabama-Birmingham in September, he can be seen sprinting 30 yards to chase down the quarterback on the sideline.
Davis says he played last season at 350 pounds. He thinks NFL conditioning will help him unlock those kinds of plays more often.
“The highest I’ve ever been was probably 360,” he said. “Right now I’m trending down. I’m closer to 340s. Once I get into the 330s, I think that will be my spot and that’s where I’d like to stay.”