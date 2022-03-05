Georgia's Jordan Davis could be monster in middle of Bills' defense

One argument against taking Davis at No. 25? The defensive tackle class is deep. A pretty good one might be had in the middle rounds.

“Jordan Davis I would say is a pretty polarizing player from folks around the league,” Jeremiah said. “Obviously he's a giant. He's enormous. He's really got some knock-back to him as a pass rusher. He's got some sneaky quickness to go along with that. He's got range against the run. The big question on him was how much can you play him and how big is his gas tank?

“In that first Alabama game,” Jeremiah said, referring to a Dec. 4 meeting, “that bothered some folks because you thought he got really gassed out. They went with a little tempo, kept him on the field and gassed him out. ... He's such a unique player because of the size. He's an interesting one.”

Davis, who said he has met with the Bills, acknowledges the questions NFL teams have raised with him.

“Definitely pass rush ability and conditioning,” he said. “That’s the biggest two things. I’m working towards that.”

Davis said he has been working on his pass rush ability with retired Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith.