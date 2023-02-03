MOBILE, Ala. – Many of the players on the field for the University of Georgia and Louisiana State University were heading toward the sidelines after a first-quarter field goal attempt was blocked at the line of scrimmage.

It was the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3. The ball rolled, harmlessly, to Georgia’s 4-yard line.

Except Georgia’s Chris Smith wasn’t giving up on the play. He knew it was a live ball. He scooped it up and ran, untouched, 96 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

“Luckily, I knew what to do in that situation, and the other team did not,” Smith said this week at the Senior Bowl. “I knew it was live the whole time.

“We know if the ball passes the line of scrimmage, we have an opportunity to be able to pick it up, and I was just waiting to get the go from the sideline,” Smith said. “It was the easiest play I was able to make in my career.”

It was easy, but also indicative of his high football IQ, a trait that makes him one of the best safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Smith looked good in practices in Mobile, Ala., this week with his ability to mirror receivers in man-to-man coverage and his range on the deep end of the field.

He’s not real big. He’s 5-foot-10, 188 pounds. That’s the knock on his draft status. But he has most everything else you want in a versatile NFL safety. He plays bigger than his size. He’s a good tackler. He was a Swiss Army knife as a starter for the back-to-back national champions the past two years. He’s a leader.

The Buffalo Bills should be in the market for a safety this offseason. Jordan Poyer is set to become a free agent. He has earned a big contract, and the Bills are going to have a hard time finding him the money under their salary cap. Micah Hyde will be back for 2023 to anchor the back end of the defense. But he enters the last year of his contract. Damar Hamlin’s health status is uncertain. Poyer is 6-0, 191; Hyde 6-0, 197; Hamlin 6-1, 200.

Early indications are that Smith is somewhere between a late second-round pick and a fourth rounder. ESPN’s Mel Kiper favors the latter view, ranking him as the sixth best safety in the draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler favors the former, putting him No. 3 among safeties.

NFL scouts are sure to love Smith’s intangibles, and there’s no doubt he fits the Bills’ culture profile.

Smith was named a permanent team captain at Georgia in 2022 (there also is a selected captain or two for each game).

“That meant a lot to me,” Smith said. “All the permanent captains in the past on this team have been guys I looked up to. When your peers vote you as a permanent captain, that’s a special moment. You can’t ask for anything more than gaining the respect of your teammates.”

“He’s matured so much,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said before the SEC title game. “I can still remember him trying to fight guys at practice because I made him run for other guys’ academic problems, and he was ready to kill somebody. He’s gotten so much more mature since he’s been here and is just such a great leader. I’m so thankful that he came back.”

Smith credits Smart with helping him understand coverage and how to disguise defenses.

“Coach Smart especially, with him being a former safety, he really instilled the value of having a good disguise and playing with the quarterback,” Smith said. “I know the amount of work I’ve put in watching film and studying the game. It comes with years of playing the game. I’ve been playing football since I was 6 years old. I have a certain feel for the game.”

Smith had three interceptions each of the past two seasons. He showed some ability to cover from the slot against tight ends and a few wide receivers in Mobile, too. That's the interchangeable style NFL teams, including the Bills, look for in their two safety players. There’s a lot to like about Smith. If he was a little bigger, he probably would be a first-round candidate.

Smith says the Bills’ Stefon Diggs is one of his favorite NFL players and someone he’d want to exchange jerseys with (if he’s not a teammate).

“I love Stefon Diggs,” Smith said. “He’s a great player and he’ll be putting on before the games – he’s a real stylish guy. I can tell he’s a hard worker. I’m a big fan of Stefon Diggs.”