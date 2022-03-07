Georgia linebackers well represented at NFL combine

As linebacker Channing Tindall answered questions at the NFL combine on Friday, he started to laugh midway through a response. Nakobe Dean, who was Tindall’s teammate at University of Georgia, had crashed the interview to ask Tindall some questions about who is his best friend.

The defending national champion, Georgia was well represented Friday at the NFL combine. Linebackers Dean, Tindall and Quay Walker were in Indianapolis, showcasing their skills and complimenting each other. The 2022 class of linebackers has a heavy dose of SEC prospects among this year's versatile group of defenders.

Dean, a top prospect, had 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles last season.

“We always kind of thought about it. It was all our dream to be in this position,” Dean said. “I knew it was mine, so I would say halfway through the season, one of us probably just brought it up like, ‘Man, we can all possibly get drafted,’ and things like that. We're still working towards our goal, the draft hasn’t happened yet and it’s very unpredictable.”