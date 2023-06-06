If you are planning to go to London for the Bills "home" game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, general admission tickets will go on sale June 22 at 7 a.m. ET, according to ticket information posted by NFL UK.

In order to be eligible for tickets, fans must register by June 12. You can register here.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time.

Tickets are priced in seven categories, ranging from $79 to $192 in U.S. dollars.

Many Bills fans have already secured tickets and the UK Bills Backers are promoting numerous activities and events for visiting fans.