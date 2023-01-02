Game time set for Bills-Patriots in Week 18. What are playoff implications?

The NFL opted to announce only the two new Saturday games in Week 18 on Sunday night and announced the remainder of the schedule Monday afternoon.

The Bills will host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday in the regular season finale.

Interestingly, their opponent on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals, will face the Baltimore Ravens at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. That seems dependent on the Monday night result.

If the Bills lose to Cincinnati on Monday night, the Bengals will clinch the AFC North. Expect New England-Bills and Baltimore-Cincinnati to be at the same time given the potential seeding implications, so 1 p.m.

If the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday night and Kansas City wins Saturday, the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have the bye and home-field advantage. The Bills would know they could not be the No. 1 seed even with a victory Sunday against New England.

The Bills would be playing for seeding, either No. 2 or No. 3. Buffalo and the Bengals would both be 12-4 in this scenario, but Cincinnati would have the tiebreaker with a head-to-head. The second seed is guaranteed a second-round home playoff game.

If the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday night and Kansas City loses Saturday, the Bills would be the No. 1 seed if they beat the Patriots and the Bengals lose to the Ravens.

If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs win Saturday, the Bills will need to beat New England to get the No. 1 seed. At that point, both teams finish with 14 wins, and the Bills have the head-to-head tiebreaker.

If the Bills beat the Bengals and the Chiefs lose Saturday, the Bills will be the No. 1 seed regardless of what happens against the Patriots. Buffalo and KC would be 13-4, and the Bills have the tiebreaker. The Bills figure to try to get their starters some rest.

The direct path: If the Bills beat the Bengals and Patriots, all roads lead to Orchard Park as the Bills would be the No. 1 seed and have homefield. So if the Bills take care of their business, nothing else will matter.