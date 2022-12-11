'Game changer,' 'playmaker,' 'special dude': Matt Milano again shows his importance to Bills defense

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson needs just a few words to sum up linebacker Matt Milano’s impact.

“Game changer when we have him,” Lawson said. “You can tell when we’ve got Matt Milano. He’s flying around the field making plays, TFLs, hands on the balls, he's just all around the ball. So, it changes. You see a difference when we don't have Matt Milano and when we got him.”

Milano missed the Bills’ first game against the New York Jets this season, a loss in Week 9. On Sunday, in the Bills’ 20-12 win over the Jets at Highmark Stadium, Milano made his presence felt.

The sixth-year linebacker was questionable heading into the game with a knee injury. Coach Sean McDermott said Milano had suffered the injury early in last week’s victory over the Patriots, but he didn’t miss a snap on defense. Still, the injury was significant: Milano did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited Friday.

“He's tough as nails, guys love him for it,” McDermott said. “We got a bunch of guys that have been out, guys playing hurt. Not just Matt, but Matt had a busy week in the training room and goes out there and plays his butt off for his teammates. So, I applaud him for it.”

After the game, Milano had to get more treatment and was not available to reporters.

“Obviously, the plays speak for itself, putting himself in position to making plays,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said.

Milano finished Sunday with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Ahead of the rematch, Jets coach Robert Saleh praised Milano’s instincts and reactions.

“I know he didn't play against us last game, and that was a big deal,” Saleh said Wednesday in a call with Buffalo media. “But he is a special, special dude.”

Milano’s teammates said his play made the second meeting between the two AFC East foes feel tangibly different.

“Yeah, it was, it was,” Lawson said. “You could tell from the last game to this game, he was out. He made big plays over the field, got his hand on a couple balls.”

He also got his hands around Jets quarterback Mike White as well, in a pulverizing hit that sent White to the locker room with a ribs injury. White got the pass off just as Milano closed in on the direct shot without a penalty. White returned to finish the game, but the Bills forced a fumble on the first play he missed.

It was the first of two fumbles the Bills recovered.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Jets had just gotten a safety off a blocked punt, cutting the deficit to 11. A few plays later, they reached the Buffalo 28-yard line. On second-and-2 from the 28, the Jets handed off to running back Michael Carter. As he was headed to the ground, safety Damar Hamlin saw an opportunity to punch the ball out, but he couldn’t immediately tell if he had been successful.

“I really didn’t know that I actually got it out, until I rolled over and (had) seen my teammates with the ball,” Hamlin said.

Milano recovered it at the Buffalo 22-yard line, sending the Jets offense to the sideline.

“Anytime I see Matt out there on the field, I’m feeling confident,” Hamlin said. “He’s a ballplayer, he’s a playmaker. He can do it all, so anytime I see Matt out there, I think we’re in good shape.”

The confidence seeps around the defense, to the point that safety Jordan Poyer agreed that it can feel like there are two Matt Milanos on the field.

"Always,” Poyer said. “Yeah, every game seems like it. He's got to catch the ball, though."

Poyer’s quip at the end came from Milano’s two pass breakups. One came against Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco, during a drive in which Milano influenced nearly the entire series. First, he drew an offensive holding call on Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah. Then, the linebacker nearly intercepted Flacco on first-and-20. Milano read it so well that he perhaps got there too fast. The next play, he tackled wide receiver Elijah Moore, who gained just a yard. The Jets punted two plays later, on fourth-and-17, after going three-and-out again.

Tackling was a point of emphasis this week for the Bills, who missed a number of tackles the last time they faced New York. Per Pro Football Focus, the Bills had 12 missed tackles in Week 9 versus the Jets. The Bills also allowed 174 rushing yards that game, second-worst allowed by the Buffalo defense this season.

Milano’s nine total tackles led the team Sunday, and they came at key times. On third-and-11 early in the second quarter, Milano and Hamlin brought tight end Tyler Conklin to the ground to get the Jets off the field. It was the third of five consecutive drives that ended with a Jets punt.

He stuffed running back Zonovan Knight for no gain twice, and also brought down Knight for a loss of 2 with DaQuan Jones early in the game. Milano has 12 tackles for loss this season.

It was a solid performance for Milano, who McDermott included as someone who played “with that type of fire” on Sunday. His game reiterated what he can do for the Bills' defense, but it came as no surprise.

“I mean, Matt’s been doing this since he got on the field,” Lawson said. “That’s why I told Matt he’s a special kid. ... He's a special player. You know what you're gonna get from him, each week in and week out.”