Game-by-game predictions: Charting the Bills' path back to the postseason

The Buffalo Bills are now appointment television.
The team is scheduled for four prime-time games in 2021, highlighted by an AFC championship game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. That game will kick off in Arrowhead Stadium at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 10.
The Bills have played the Steelers in each of the past two seasons on Sunday Night Football, winning both times, including a 26-15 win in Orchard Park in Week 14 of the 2020 season.
The Bills will also be on prime time the following week, traveling to Tennessee for Monday Night Football against the Titans at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 18.
It’s the second straight year the Bills’ schedule has featured four prime-time games – a far cry from the usual 1 p.m. Sunday timeslot routinely drawn during the team’s extended playoff drought that was put to an end in the 2017 season.
For the second time in the past three seasons, the Bills will also play on Thanksgiving. Fans will need to stave off their turkey-induced coma to make the kickoff, which comes at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 25.
"Just like the days when the Bills had Jim Kelly, the single most important question in assessing the schedule is: How many games do the Bills have the advantage at quarterback?," writes Mark Gaughan.
Buffalo’s lone home prime-time game comes the following week when it welcomes the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 6. The Bills will have 11 days off between those two games – a nice break in the new, 17-game regular season that the NFL has approved. Buffalo’s traditional bye comes in Week 7, after the game against Tennessee.
The Bills start and finish the year with a home-heavy schedule. Three of Buffalo’s first four games are at home, as are three of the last four games. That's the first time in franchise history that's happened. Of course, the tradeoff is the Bills are home just once during a six-week stretch from Weeks 5-10, when the Miami Dolphins make a Halloween visit in Week 8.
The Bills' strength of schedule ranks tied for 23rd in the league this season. On paper, it's an easier schedule than 2020, when the team's SOS was tied for fifth strongest. The Bills do face seven teams with 10 or more wins last year, but nine of their games also come against teams that finished under .500.
Here’s a game-by-game breakdown of the full schedule, along with a record prediction:
Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Sept 12
In advance of the schedule release, News sports writers Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf weigh in on a variety of topics.
The Bills have picked up big wins over the Steelers in each of the past two seasons in prime time. They’ll look to do so again in an early-season meeting between two 2020 AFC playoff teams. The Steelers will run it back with 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh started the 2020 season 11-0, but ended the year with a thud, losing four of their final five games. The Steelers drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris in the first round last month in an effort to take some of the pressure off Roethlisberger. That won’t be enough to catch up to the Bills. Bills, 41-24.
Week 2: at Miami, 1 p.m. Sept. 19
The biggest decision Miami faced this offseason was what to do about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Originally owning the No. 3 overall draft pick, the Dolphins could have quickly moved on after Tagovailoa had a mediocre rookie year, but instead decided to build around him. By trading down, and then back up, Miami positioned itself to draft Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also added a blocker for Tagovailoa with Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg. Miami has done a nice job building around its young quarterback, but there’s plenty of skepticism he’ll take the necessary step forward. Dolphins, 28-27.
Week 3: vs. Washington, 1 p.m. Sept. 26
Bills coach Sean McDermott will go up against mentor and close friend Ron Rivera, who enters his second season as Washington’s coach coming off perhaps the least impressive divisional title in NFL history (someone had to win the putrid NFC East last year). Old friend Ryan Fitzpatrick also comes to town, playing for his ninth(!) NFL team. This is the “extra” game on the new 17-game schedule. It’s also a game the Bills should be favored to win easily. Bills, 45-20.
Week 4: vs. Houston, 1 p.m. Oct. 3
The Texans have “worst team in the league” potential, especially if quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended or traded. New Houston head coach David Culley is a former Bills assistant coach. Most of the national reaction since Culley was hired has gone something like this: “Nice guy, rather uninspired choice as head coach. Given that Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was the other finalist, expect the Bills’ defense to show out in this one. Bills, 40-9.
Week 5: at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. Oct. 10
The two-time defending AFC champions lost the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers primarily because their banged-up offensive line couldn’t protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs went about fixing that this offseason by signing guard Joe Thuney in free agency and trading for former Ravens left tackle Orlando Brown. The team also lured Kyle Long out of retirement, and he’ll compete for a spot on the line. Those moves should strengthen what was the Chiefs’ only weakness. Kansas City did lose former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, so they’ll need Mecole Hardman to take a step forward. Chiefs, 38-24.
Week 6: at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 18
The Bills will look for some revenge after getting blown out at Tennessee last week on a Tuesday night in a game delayed because of an outbreak of Covid-19 within the Titans’ facility. Tennessee upgraded its pass rush in the offseason by signing former Steelers edge rusher Bud Dupree and adding defensive lineman Denico Autry from the division-rival Colts. Tennessee rolled the dice in the draft by taking Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley at No. 22 overall. If healthy, Farley was considered a top-10 talent, but back problems had some analysts feeling like he could slip out of the first round entirely. It’s a big risk. Titans, 27-24.
Week 7: Bye week
Week 8: vs. Miami, 1 p.m. Oct. 31
An interesting subplot to the Bills-Dolphins rivalry over the next few seasons with be tracking how each of the team’s 2021 first-round pass rushers develops. The Dolphins drafted Miami (Fla.) edge rusher Jaelan Phillips No. 18 overall, 12 picks before the Bills selected fellow Hurricane Greg Rousseau at No. 30 overall. Phillips likely benefitted from Rousseau’s decision to opt out. It’s hard to find many flaws with how the Dolphins have approached their rebuild. Bills, 31-17.
Week 9: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Nov. 7
The Bills get a chance to go up against No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. They also get a chance to go up against new tight end Tim Tebow (just kidding, Tebow’s getting cut)! Bills fans who wanted their team to draft Clemson running back Travis Etienne will get a chance to see him up close in this game. The Bills are visiting all three teams based in Florida in the same season for the first time in franchise history. The shapes up as the easiest of the trips. Bills, 30-14.
Week 10: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. Nov. 14
The Jets have hit the reset button – again – trading away 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold and drafting rookie quarterback Zach Wilson from BYU. To their credit, though, the Jets look like they’re giving Wilson more of a chance to succeed than Darnold ever had. The addition of receiver Corey Davis in free agency helps, as does New York’s draft class, which includes guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, receiver Elijah Moore in the second and running back Michael Carter in the fourth. Pass rusher Carl Lawson also looks like a quality addition to the defense. The Jets have closed the gap on the Bills, but they had a big gap to close. Bills, 32-24.
Week 11: vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Nov. 21
The Colts will be hungry for revenge after the Bills knocked them out of the postseason. Indianapolis made a big change at quarterback, replacing the retired Philip Rivers by trading with Philadelphia for Carson Wentz. If there’s one person who can get Wentz back on track, it’s Indianapolis coach Frank Reich. The Colts generally are not very aggressive in free agency, and the same was true this year. Indinapolis did, however, recently sign former Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher. If he's healthy, he'll help Wentz. Bills, 27-24.
Week 12: at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 25
Matchup alert: Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White going up against Saints receiver Michael Thomas will be fun. The Bills are in a much different spot than the last time they met the Saints, who marched to a 47-10 win in Orchard Park on Nov. 12, 2017. That was the first year under McDermott and came during a brutal three-game stretch for the Bills, but it was before the addition of quarterback Josh Allen transformed the franchise. The Saints, meanwhile, are about to enter a different spot, following the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. That quarterback uncertainty gives the edge to the Bills. Bills, 31-Saints 25.
Week 13: vs. New England, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 6
The big question for the Patriots at this point in the season will be whether rookie Mac Jones has replaced Cam Newton as the starting quarterback. Jones, drafted 15th overall out of Alabama, will have a lot of pressure on him to become New England’s quarterback of the future. Newton threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (8) in his first season as the Patriots’ starter, meaning his position atop the depth chart is far from secure. In addition to the two tight ends, New England also signed wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kenrick Bourne in free agency to help whoever plays quarterback. Chances are, they’re not scaring the Bills. Bills, 41-23.
Week 14: at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 12
The Buccaneers are the first Super Bowl championship team in the free agency era (since 1993) to bring all 22 offensive and defensive starters back (along with punter Bradley Pinion and kicker Ryan Succop). That includes tight end Rob Gronkowski, the Amherst native whom drew some interest from the Bills in free agency. Tampa Bay also re-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown and added running back Giovani Bernard in free agency, giving quarterback Tom Brady another outlet out of the backfield. The Bucs added some youth to their pass rush in the draft, selecting Washington’s Joe Tryon with the last pick in the first round. Bucs, 27-20.
Week 15: vs. Carolina, TBD, Dec. 18 or 19
Last year, the Bills had a similar question mark on their schedule. Ultimately, they played Saturday, Dec. 19 against Denver. The short week didn't prove to be a problem, as the Bills waxed the Broncos 48-19. They'd sign up for a similar result against the Panthers, who figure to start Darnold at quarterback after acquiring him in a trade with the Jets. The ties between the two franchises run deep, most recently with Dan Morgan leaving the Bills to become the Panthers' assistant general manager. Morgan probably isn't going to have any answers for his new team in this one. Bills, 45-21.
Week 16: at New England, 1 p.m. Dec. 26
It’s safe to say the Patriots did not enjoy being dethroned in the AFC East. New England was ultra aggressive in free agency, handing out more than $160 million in contract guarantees to a huge class of free agents, a record for an NFL offseason. New England added not one, but two quality tight ends, signing both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Pass rusher Matthew Judon was the big-ticket addition on defense, but far from the only one. New England also signed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive back Jalen Mills. Despite all those additions, it’s hard to see the Patriots getting back ahead of the Bills in the AFC East without better play at quarterback. This makes five straight seasons the Bills have visited New England in December. Bills, 35-17.
Week 17: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jan. 2
With quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones (assuming he doesn't get traded) and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons have a passing attack that has to be respected. Atlanta doesn't have much of a running game, though, and throwing the ball can be a chore in Orchard Park in January. Atlanta's defense also lacks playmakers, which doesn't set up well when going up against Allen and Co. Bills, 38-20.
Week 18: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. Jan. 9
In addition to a new quarterback, the Jets also have a new head coach – former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. He’ll be in charge of fixing a defense that gave up 457 points last season, seventh most in the NFL. The Jets should get linebacker C.J. Mosley back after he opted out of the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but New York still has big questions in its secondary. That’s bad news against the Bills, who can throw it all over the field to Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis. Bills, 28-16.
Final record: 13-4