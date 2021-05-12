Game-by-game predictions: Charting the Bills' path back to the postseason

The Bills get a chance to go up against No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. They also get a chance to go up against new tight end Tim Tebow (just kidding, Tebow’s getting cut)! Bills fans who wanted their team to draft Clemson running back Travis Etienne will get a chance to see him up close in this game. The Bills are visiting all three teams based in Florida in the same season for the first time in franchise history. The shapes up as the easiest of the trips. Bills, 30-14.

Week 10: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. Nov. 14

The Jets have hit the reset button – again – trading away 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick Sam Darnold and drafting rookie quarterback Zach Wilson from BYU. To their credit, though, the Jets look like they’re giving Wilson more of a chance to succeed than Darnold ever had. The addition of receiver Corey Davis in free agency helps, as does New York’s draft class, which includes guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round, receiver Elijah Moore in the second and running back Michael Carter in the fourth. Pass rusher Carl Lawson also looks like a quality addition to the defense. The Jets have closed the gap on the Bills, but they had a big gap to close. Bills, 32-24.

Week 11: vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Nov. 21