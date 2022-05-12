Game-by-game predictions: Bills face tough starting stretch with prime time opener vs. Rams

It doesn't get any bigger than this: The Buffalo Bills will open the 2022 NFL regular season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 8, will take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and air on NBC. It is a homecoming for Bills defensive end Von Miller, who last year was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl championship team.

It's also a sign of the national appeal of the Bills – a team that enters the 2022 season as the oddsmakers' choice as the favorite to unseat the Rams as Super Bowl champions.

The Bills' first two games are in prime time, as it was announced earlier this week that the team will host the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2 at Highmark Stadium. That game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Here is a look at the week-by-week schedule, along with a prediction for each game.

Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022. The over-under win total for the Bills is 11.5 games.

Week 1: at L.A. Rams, Thursday, Sept. 8, 8:20 p.m.

In a word: juicy. This is as big as the stage gets in the regular season. Miller’s return is just one part of what promises to be a game that will receive endless amounts of hype for the next four months. The prestige that comes with being in the NFL’s opening game aside, this is a huge test for the Bills. The Rams return several key components from their Super Bowl team, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. As we saw last year when the Bills laid an egg in the season opener, Week 1 doesn’t have to be a sign of what’s to come. Still, given the enormity of this matchup, the Bills can make an early statement that the amount of hype they’ve received this offseason has been justified. Winner: Rams.

Week 2: vs. Tennessee, Monday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m.

The Titans have been a bit of a bugaboo for the Bills lately, winning the past two years in the regular season. Those games have been played in Nashville, though. The Bills invested significantly in their defensive line this offseason, with part of the goal being to improve against the run. That will be put to an early test against Titans star Derrick Henry. The Titans added wide receiver Robert Woods this offseason, but traded away A.J. Brown. That leaves quarterback Ryan Tannehill without his most reliable receiver. Winner: Bills.

Week 3: at Miami, Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Another trip to hot, sunny South Florida will put the Bills’ training staff to work making sure players stay hydrated. The Bills would love to have cornerback Tre’Davious White back and as close to 100% as possible for this game, because the Dolphins’ acquisition of Chiefs star Tyreek Hill this offseason gives them a dynamic duo at wide receiver with Hill and second-year veteran Jaylen Waddle. Now, can quarterback Tua Tagovailoa get them the ball? Can Miami solve its Josh Allen problem? Since the Bills’ quarterback came into the league, the Dolphins haven’t been able to. Winner: Bills.

Week 4: at Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

The Ravens dealt with some serious injury problems last offseason, but they’ve received plenty of praise for what they were able to do in the draft. Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr calls them his “runaway favorite” in the AFC North, and that’s high praise, considering the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals play in the same division. This is not an easy stretch for the Bills, with three of their first four games on the road, meaning plenty of hours in the air. Winner: Ravens.

Week 5: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday Oct. 9, 1 p.m.

The return of old friend Mitchell Trubisky will fall into must-win territory for the Bills if they indeed do start the first four games with a .500 record. In addition to Trubisky, cornerback Levi Wallace will also be back in Highmark Stadium as a member of the Steelers. Is whoever Wallace is on a matchup Allen looks to exploit? Winner: Bills.

Week 6: at Kansas City, Sunday, Oct. 16, 4:25 p.m.

Another week, another massive showdown as the Bills return to Arrowhead Stadium for the fourth time since the 2020 postseason. You all know their record in the playoffs against Kansas City. One of the more intriguing questions entering the 2022 season is: How will losing Hill impact star quarterback Patrick Mahomes? Although the Chiefs have received credit for what looks to be a strong draft, subtracting one of their best offensive weapons remains questionable until proven otherwise. Winner: Chiefs.

Week 7: Bye.

Week 8: vs. Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 30, 8:20 p.m.

The bye fell at a good time for the Bills, who play five of their first six games against AFC opponents. The Packers didn’t draft a wide receiver in the first round – again – but they took North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round and also signed former Bills first-round pick Sammy Watkins. It’s too much to ask for either of them to replace Davante Adams, but the Packers made several moves to shore up their defense and still have Aaron Rodgers. They’re going to be tough. Winner: Bills.

Week 9: at New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

Bills fans won’t want to hear this, but the Jets looked to have a great draft. In Sauce Gardner, New York got a potential No. 1 cornerback, and in Garrett Wilson, a potential No. 1 receiver. The Jets also got a pass rusher – Jermaine Johnson II – with a pick at No. 26 overall that few thought he’d make it to. Then, early in the second round, they got the draft’s top running back, Iowa State’s Breece Hall – a player many had pegged to the Bills. It feels like they’ve narrowed the gap with the Bills. Winner: Bills.

Week 10: vs. Minnesota, Sunday, Nov. 13, 1 p.m.

The Vikings brought back quarterback Kirk Cousins, but it feels like they’re starting over with a new head coach and general manager – even if their roster has some serious star power. Trading down and then taking a safety at No. 32 in the first round instead of just taking Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton at No. 12 overall was a confusing move. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a stud, running back Dalvin Cook is one of the best in the league at his position and Adam Thielen is a touchdown machine, but does Cousins really scare anyone? Winner: Bills.

Week 11: vs. Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

The big question in this game is whether the Browns will have Deshaun Watson at quarterback. If they do, they could be a threat. Without him, this should be a one-sided game. Winner: Bills.

Thanksgiving game becoming the new standard for the Buffalo Bills The game in Detroit will mark the third time in four years the Bills have played on Thanksgiving, all on the road. Before this stretch, the team went 25 years without a Thanksgiving game.

Week 12: at Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 24, 12:30 p.m.

Playing for the third time in four years on Thanksgiving feels borderline unbelievable. Sure, it’s the Lions and it’s a short trip, but this is still a quick turnaround. The Bills have done well on Thanksgiving in their last two appearances, however, showing that coach Sean McDermott has figured out how to get his team ready on short rest. Winner: Bills.

Week 13: at New England, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m.

Bills fans have to wait until December for their first chance to talk smack to Patriots fans. Will the Bills’ offense continue its touchdown streak from the playoff meeting in January? New England has a lot to prove after a confusing offseason, to put it nicely. Winner: Bills.

Week 14: vs. New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

The Jets lost out on acquiring Hill from the Chiefs, but they did their best to build around Zack Wilson, their second-year quarterback. If he can take a significant leap, New York might be able to move ahead of Miami and New England for second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo. Winner: Bills.

Week 15: vs. Miami, Dec. 17 or 18, TBD

Miami in Buffalo the week before Christmas? Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. Winner: Bills.

Week 16: at Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

This is the Bills’ fourth straight game against a young quarterback, this time the Bears’ Justin Fields, who is looking to make a big step in his career. The Bears, however, have been heavily criticized for failing to do much of anything significant to support Fields this offseason. That spells bad news when trying to keep up with the Buffalo offense. Winner: Bills.

Week 17: at Cincinnati, Monday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m.

Don’t look now, but the Bills are riding a nine-game winning streak in this simulation coming out of their bye week. Health will, of course, play a major factor in that. Could this game decide home-field advantage in the postseason? If so, it’s potentially a huge one. Given how good Cincinnati’s top three receivers are, this figures to be a game that Bills first-round pick Kaiir Elam will be in the spotlight for. Winner: Bengals.

Week 18: vs. New England, Jan. 7 or 8, TBD

Here’s to hoping the wind is blowing 40 mph this time. Winner: Bills.

Final record: 13-4.

