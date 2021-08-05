Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries big stature in Bills WR corps

“I don’t try to compare from last year,” Davis said. “Any time my number is called, I try to go out and compete and play the best of my ability. I’m happy with everything that’s going on right now and got a lot of learning to do still. It’s going to be a good year.”

Nevertheless, Davis has been working to be better in Year 2.

He spent part of the offseason break training in South Florida with Diggs.

“We met down in Florida a little bit, ran some routes and did some things to freshen it up,” Davis said. “I went out there with Diggs. Running some routes, cleaning up some things, trying to work on my game a little bit. Diggs is a big help. He has a different style of play than I do. So I’m always trying to pick his brain on what he likes to do and watching what he does and trying to add that to my arsenal.”

Refining his route running is a constant priority, Davis said.

“I want to be able to make everything look the same, disguise every single route, be able to keep my shoulders square and be able to break off one foot,” he said. “That’s all I’ve been working on.”