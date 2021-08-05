Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries big stature in Bills WR corps

NFL wide receivers like to talk on the field. It’s their nature.
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was commenting last week on the chirping of new veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders during practice.
Asked if he could name a receiver who doesn’t like to talk, Poyer said:
“Gabe doesn’t say a whole lot. Gabe just goes out there and does what he’s supposed to do.”
Gabe Davis, the quiet man of the Bills’ wideout corps, lets his production on the field speak.
“I’ve always been about humility,” Davis said after Tuesday’s training camp practice. “I can get the juice going, get up. But I’ve always been super humble and always know there’s opportunity but there’s also going to be some mistakes. So just try to go out and play to the best of my ability, shut my mouth. But then when I do do something, you might hear it.”
Davis emerged as a rookie last year as a big part of the Bills’ passing attack. The fourth-round pick from Central Florida caught 35 passes for 599 yards, third most on the team. Davis’ seven TD catches were second to Stefon Diggs’ eight.
With a full year of experience and NFL caliber strength and conditioning under his belt, he might be ready to take a leap forward in 2021. But don’t count on Davis making any brash predictions.
“I don’t try to compare from last year,” Davis said. “Any time my number is called, I try to go out and compete and play the best of my ability. I’m happy with everything that’s going on right now and got a lot of learning to do still. It’s going to be a good year.”
Nevertheless, Davis has been working to be better in Year 2.
He spent part of the offseason break training in South Florida with Diggs.
“We met down in Florida a little bit, ran some routes and did some things to freshen it up,” Davis said. “I went out there with Diggs. Running some routes, cleaning up some things, trying to work on my game a little bit. Diggs is a big help. He has a different style of play than I do. So I’m always trying to pick his brain on what he likes to do and watching what he does and trying to add that to my arsenal.”
Refining his route running is a constant priority, Davis said.
“I want to be able to make everything look the same, disguise every single route, be able to keep my shoulders square and be able to break off one foot,” he said. “That’s all I’ve been working on.”
There were some questions about Davis’ route-running entering the draft because he didn’t run a diverse route tree in college. He answered those questions early on by showing a strong command of the offense last training camp.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll trusted Davis so much that Davis played 73.3% of the offensive snaps, more than any other receiver besides Diggs, who played 90%. (Cole Beasley saw 63%. John Brown, hindered by injuries, had 42%.)
Davis played all the wideout positions, with 35% of his snaps coming from the slot.
“I would say all the way through the offseason, OTAs, he's a pro,” Daboll said. “I think he'll continue to get better and better. I have a lot of confidence in him. He can play all the spots. He's one of the guys that Stef gets a down day or something and you're always like, ‘Gabe get in there.’ You don’t even tell him where he's at, he just goes in and knows. I have a lot of confidence in him, and we were fortunate to get him there in the fourth round.”
Davis was key to the Bills’ wideout corps last year because he was the one receiver with better-than-average size. At 6-foot-2, 219 pounds, he gave the Bills a matchup edge against some smaller cornerbacks. He showed it on some of his longer receptions, a 44-yard leaping grab over the Chargers’ Tevaughn Campbell in Week 12 and a 51-yard grab over Miami All-Pro Xavien Howard in Week 17.
Davis might again be the lone wideout with exceptional size this year, or he might joined on the roster by Isaiah Hodgins, who is 6-3 5/8 and missed all last year due to injury.
Davis is not a burner by NFL receiver standards. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds before the 2020 draft, good for a wideout his size. But he showed the ability to get behind the defense. His 17.1 yards-per-catch average was best on the team and fourth best in the NFL among receivers with at least 30 catches.
“I feel like the 40 is just a 40,” Davis said. “At the end of the day I feel like my game speed – a lot of guys can run a 4.2, but can they run a 4.2 running routes? I feel like that’s a difference for me. When I run my 4.5, I can run a 4.5 and I can actually run my routes at that speed.”
Davis also showed a knack for being on the same page with Josh Allen. In the playoff win over Indianapolis, Davis made toe-tapping sideline catches of 39 and 19 yards on plays when Allen was forced to scramble out of the pocket. The catches led to a touchdown that gave Buffalo a 14-10 lead, even though the Bills had been dominated by the Colts most of the half.
“’We have certain ways in practice, ways on where people are going to be in certain zones and deep players, low players, middle players,” Davis said. “Josh sort of knows where everybody is going to be once he starts rolling out, where the spots are that players will start running into.”
If all of the Bills’ receivers stay healthy, Davis might not get a higher percentage of snaps than last year. Sanders might play a little more than Brown played.
But if defenses want to pay extra attention to Diggs or Beasley, Davis is capable of making them pay for it.
“I look forward to him taking that next step and that next jump into his Year Two,” Diggs said. “I tell him that all the time now. 'Let me see it. Last year, you did play pretty well. You did have some success. But there’s a lot more football for you and there’s a lot more you can obtain, a lot more things you can do better. So let me see that this next year.' ”