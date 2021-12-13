Gabriel Davis’ playing time takes a big jump, and more could be coming

“I think we had a good talk at halftime. Guys responded well. I know the score is what the score was. But I’m proud of our team and how we fought in that second half and that's who we are. That's the team I've grown to love and to know, really. Guys that are just resilient guys that want to fight for each other. And again, it is what it is. The score is what the score was. But to come out and play that way, I'm proud of our team of how we did it. So we wish the end result was different, but I'm super, super proud of our guys.” – Quarterback Josh Allen