Gabriel Davis’ playing time takes a big jump, and more could be coming

TAMPA, Fla. – Buffalo Bills fans wanting to see more of Gabriel Davis got their wish Sunday.
The second-year receiver played 65 offensive snaps during a 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium – 83% of the offensive total. In both total snaps and percentage, that represents Davis’ most extensive playing time of the season.
Davis came through with a pair of big plays late in the Bills’ comeback, including a 4-yard touchdown reception that cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 27-24 with 4:54 remaining and a fourth-and-4 conversion on the tying drive. Davis was short of the first-down marker when he caught the ball, but managed to fight his way past the sticks.
Here are four more observations from the Bills’ loss to Tampa Bay in Week 14:
1. Jon Feliciano was limited to work on special teams. The veteran guard, who returned after spending five weeks on injured reserve because of a strained calf, played just four snaps on special teams – the team’s three extra points and one field goal.
2. Greg Rousseau’s playing time is trending down. Since playing 59.4% of the defensive snaps against Indianapolis in Week 11, the Bills have started to scale back their rookie defensive end’s snap percentage. Rousseau has gone from 59.4% to 56.1%, 45.1% and against the Bucs, 39.8%, which worked out to 33 defensive snaps. He finished without a tackle.
3. Dane Jackson went the whole way. The second-year cornerback played all 83 defensive snaps. He led the team with a pair of passes defensed. Jackson was one of seven Bills to play 100% of the defensive snaps. He was joined by Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson, Levi Wallace, Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds.
4. Isaiah McKenzie returned with a limited role. After being inactive in each of the past two games, McKenzie played 11 offensive snaps. He caught his only target for a 5-yard gain.
Quote of the game
“I think we had a good talk at halftime. Guys responded well. I know the score is what the score was. But I’m proud of our team and how we fought in that second half and that's who we are. That's the team I've grown to love and to know, really. Guys that are just resilient guys that want to fight for each other. And again, it is what it is. The score is what the score was. But to come out and play that way, I'm proud of our team of how we did it. So we wish the end result was different, but I'm super, super proud of our guys.” – Quarterback Josh Allen
Game ball: Josh Allen
It was in many ways a legendary performance by Allen, who strapped the team to his back and carried it to the doorstep of becoming one of the best comebacks in franchise history. In the end, the Bills fell just short, but the team’s players and fans seem to have an even greater appreciation for the performance, leadership and guts their quarterback plays with.
Stat of the game: 2-13, 15.4%
That’s the Bills’ successful conversion rate on third downs, an absolutely atrocious number that shows how difficult it was for the offense to remain on the field at times. Contrast that with the Bucs going 8 of 16 on third down, and that’s a massive swing.
Coming attractions
It’s reunion week, as Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott lead several former members of the Carolina Panthers up against their former organization. Carolina visits Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday. Here are three things to know about the Panthers …
1. Old friend Cam Newton is back. After being released by the Patriots at the end of training camp, Newton was out of football for a time. The former league MVP reunited with the Panthers, however, after Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. The reunion has not gone great. Newton has been benched in each of the past two games, including Sunday when he went 15 of 23 for 178 yards and threw a pick-six in a 29-21 loss to the Falcons. He also added 47 rushing yards and a touchdown. Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Newton and P.J. Walker will both continue to play.
2. Their hot start is long gone. The Panthers were one of the early season surprises in the NFL, racing out to a 3-0 start. Things have come off the rails since then, though, as Carolina will come to Buffalo having lost eight of its past 10 games. “Man, it’s hard to put a finger on it. There are so many things that we let slip through the cracks as a team – not just as an offense or defense or special teams – as a complete team,” left tackle Cam Erving told reporters after Sunday’s loss.
3. The offensive line has been a revolving door. Carolina started its ninth combination up front against Atlanta on Sunday, as rookie Brady Christensen and Dennis Daley stepped in for injured guards John Miller and Michael Jordan. Right tackle Taylor Moton is the only consistent player on Carolina’s offensive line.