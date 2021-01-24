Gabriel Davis active for Bills against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – Gabriel Davis is good to go for the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie wide receiver is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Davis, who had seven touchdown catches in the regular season, was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore in the divisional round.

Davis went through warmups with his teammates about 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff and did not appear to be moving with any sort of noticeable discomfort.

With Davis in the lineup, the Bills made wide receiver Kenny Stills inactive. Stills was called up from the practice squad Saturday, seemingly as insurance in case Davis could not play.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr., who was questionable for the game because of a quad injury, also is in the lineup.

Second-year defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. is also back for the Bills after he missed last week's game because of a knee injury. With Johnson in the lineup, veteran defensive end Trent Murphy is out.

The Bills' other inactives against the Chiefs are rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and tight end Tyler Kroft.

