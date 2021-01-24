 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gabriel Davis active for Bills against Chiefs
0 comments
top story

Gabriel Davis active for Bills against Chiefs

Support this work for $1 a month
Davis looks downfield

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis was questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of an ankle injury, but is in the lineup.

 Harry Scull Jr.

KANSAS CITY – Gabriel Davis is good to go for the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie wide receiver is active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Davis, who had seven touchdown catches in the regular season, was listed as questionable on the final injury report because of an ankle injury suffered last week against Baltimore in the divisional round.

Davis went through warmups with his teammates about 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff and did not appear to be moving with any sort of noticeable discomfort.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

With Davis in the lineup, the Bills made wide receiver Kenny Stills inactive. Stills was called up from the practice squad Saturday, seemingly as insurance in case Davis could not play.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr., who was questionable for the game because of a quad injury, also is in the lineup.

Second-year defensive end Darryl Johnson Jr. is also back for the Bills after he missed last week's game because of a knee injury. With Johnson in the lineup, veteran defensive end Trent Murphy is out.

The Bills' other inactives against the Chiefs are rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and tight end Tyler Kroft.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills car parade rolls down Elmwood Avenue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News