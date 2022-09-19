Gabe Davis, Tim Settle inactive for Bills; Titans down cornerback running back

The Bills will be without receiver Gabe Davis and promoted defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad for Monday night’s home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The absence of Davis, out with an ankle injury, means rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is active for the first game of his career.

Bryant is a 305-pounder in his third season with the Bills’ organization. He was active for two games last season. Brewer is a 290-pound rookie from Coastal Carolina.

Their promotions come with the Bills down two defensive tackles. Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) both are out.

Starting cornerback Dane Jackson, who missed Thursday and Friday practices with a sore knee, is active and is expected to start.

Also inactive for the BIlls are tight end Tommy Sweeney, tackle Tommy Doyle, linebacker Baylon Spector and cornerback Cam Lewis.

The Titans are without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and receiving back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring). Receiver and punt returner Kyle Phillips (shoulder) is active and will play.