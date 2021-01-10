Gabe Davis' fancy footwork helps Bills' offense come to life in wild-card win

The way Gabriel Davis explains it, the process of making spectacular toe-tapping catches on the sideline almost should be expected considering the Buffalo Bills’ receivers work on that skill daily in practice.
But snagging those passes while deftly getting both feet/tippy toes in bounds in the practice setting is still different than pulling that off in a game, especially the first playoff game of your career.
For one, game speed is still different than practice. Two, more people are watching. The other, of course, the stakes are much higher on game days since there are no do-overs.
Considering Saturday’s AFC wild-card contest was no ordinary game for Buffalo, there’s a good reason why folks still might be talking about Davis’ two highlight-reel, toe-tapping catches. Both helped the Bills’ offense get untracked during the 27-24 triumph over the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
“We work on toe taps every single day in practice,” Davis told reporters. “Small details can get overlooked, but we focus on those things.”
The two catches, good for gains of 37 and 19 yards, came on a late second-quarter drive that enabled Buffalo to take the lead for good. They provided much-needed jolts of positive energy for a team that wound up scoring on four consecutive possessions en route to securing its first playoff win since 1995.
Davis said he focuses on the ball first and then said he tries to "dead-leg it" as much as possible.
Those grabs were part of a record-setting day by Davis, as the Central Florida product set a team mark for receiving yards (85) in a playoff game by a Bills rookie. He finished with four total catches, three producing drive-extending first downs on the Bills’ first two touchdown drives.
“We have some young guys that can step up and play some good football,” said Bills veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the victory. “So, it was no surprise to me or any of the other guys on the team just because we’ve seen Gabe makes catches. We’ve seen Gabe make plays.”
Davis' first catch came on a second-and-10 play from the Bills’ 4 with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the first half. Davis ran a deep route with quarterback Josh Allen scrambling to his right to avoid a sack. Allen unleashed a throw that Davis caught at the Bills' 41, while getting his right and left toes down in bounds before his momentum carried him out. An official’s review of the play didn’t see enough evidence to overturn the completed-catch ruling on the field.
"I started moving closer and closer to the sideline and tried to get in a space where he could get the ball to me," Davis said.
Two plays later, Allen scrambled to his left, with Davis running a crossing route. Another bullet throw with Davis somehow getting both feet in bounds on a 19-yard catch that also survived replay review. Allen capped the drive with a 5-yard run that gave the Bills a 14-10 edge at halftime even though Indy controlled the ball for most of the opening 30 minutes.
“We’ve got some dogs on the team and when the ball’s in the air they’re going to get it,” Davis said. “It’s something we work on every single day. We work every single day. (Receivers coach) Chad (Hall) has us work on situations that we have to execute.
“You put the time in and you put the work in … we’ve been doing it since July. I’m just happy we were able to execute the play.”
Davis, a fourth-round pick, has been an unexpected playmaker this season, considering rookies had to learn on the fly because the Covid-19 pandemic limited the Bills to virtual workouts during the offseason.
He first caught coaches and teammates’ eyes by using his 6-foot-2-inch frame to make tough, physical catches in training camp. That’s just a sampling of his skill set, as he’s since shown the ability to run good routes and get open. He filled in well for injured starter John Brown late in the season, recording touchdown catches in four of the team’s final six games – including a streak of three straight games.
Davis came into Saturday with 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. Only Diggs had more TD catches (eight) than Davis.
With the Colts slowing down a Bills offense that had averaged 37.9 points over its final eight games of the season, all of Davis’ catches wound up being big. But those two toe-tappers during a span of 42 seconds gave the fans attending a home game for the first time this season something to scream about while opening the door for more plays by Allen and Co.
“Big plays, especially for a rookie in his first playoff game to make those plays it just shows he’s not only tough but the game wasn’t too big for him and that’s good to see,” coach Sean McDermott said.