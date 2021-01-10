Gabe Davis' fancy footwork helps Bills' offense come to life in wild-card win

Davis said he focuses on the ball first and then said he tries to "dead-leg it" as much as possible.

Those grabs were part of a record-setting day by Davis, as the Central Florida product set a team mark for receiving yards (85) in a playoff game by a Bills rookie. He finished with four total catches, three producing drive-extending first downs on the Bills’ first two touchdown drives.

“We have some young guys that can step up and play some good football,” said Bills veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown in the victory. “So, it was no surprise to me or any of the other guys on the team just because we’ve seen Gabe makes catches. We’ve seen Gabe make plays.”

Davis' first catch came on a second-and-10 play from the Bills’ 4 with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the first half. Davis ran a deep route with quarterback Josh Allen scrambling to his right to avoid a sack. Allen unleashed a throw that Davis caught at the Bills' 41, while getting his right and left toes down in bounds before his momentum carried him out. An official’s review of the play didn’t see enough evidence to overturn the completed-catch ruling on the field.