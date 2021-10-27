'Full confidence in Tommy': With Dawson Knox out, TE Sweeney to step up for Bills

It certainly was a sentiment that players echoed.

“I have 100% confidence in T-Sween,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “He brings that route running, that technician, that hard worker, that blocker. He brings that mindset that we love on offense and just on our team in general. I love me some T-Sween. I feel like he'll make a lot of plays for us. He does his job extremely well. He can catch, and he has a little bit of craft with him. You can't really see it looking at him but you watch him, he’s gonna make some plays.”

A Boston College graduate, Sweeney missed the 2020 season, first from injury and then Covid-19 complications. He had a foot injury to start the year, and when he later got Covid, he ended up with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, as a result of the virus. But even with all that time away from the Bills, teammates have still loved getting to know the third-year tight end.

“He's probably one of the most interesting guys, not just on the team, but on the planet,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “He's awesome to be around. He's one of those guys that just consistently worked, kept his head down, never complained. Doesn't have a whole lot of opportunities in the passing game, but when his number’s called, he usually ends up making the play.”