From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents

"Sure, there are guys that want to play in a city where they're able to come home after work and see the sun and swim in their pool with their family and stuff like that," said Hyde, whose offseason home is in San Diego. "That sounds amazing, I'm not going to lie. But at the end of the day, I think guys want to go to a program that's going to win, that has a quarterback that's very good, that has a defense that's very good.

"If you're from a warm state or you play in a warm state, you're going to a cold state to play football anyway. It's your job. It's half the year, so cold's not really the issue."

But as Watt said in his introductory news conference in Arizona, "It doesn't hurt when it's 65 degrees and sunny outside when I woke up this morning. It's pretty nice."

New York's income tax being higher than those in other parts of the country is another potential turn-off when it comes to joining the state's lone NFL franchise. As one agent pointed out, the concern isn't quite as great as when a player is considering offers from one or more of the three teams in California.

But it does come up, particularly with the deals at the top end of free agency and when players decide between comparable offers from the Bills and a Texas club, for example. New York's highest tax bracket has a rate of 8.82%.