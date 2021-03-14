From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents

Once, it was a place that high-end free agents found easy to avoid.
After all, what was there to like about joining the Buffalo Bills during the depths of a 17-year playoff drought?
Unless the contract offer was staggering – and, usually, overpayment was the only way the Bills could get a player in the open market to give so much as a sniff in their direction – the list of negatives, whether perceived or accurate, made it nearly impossible for the team to do business with coveted free agents.
Between the perpetual losing, the absence of a franchise quarterback, the lack of stability within the coaching staff and front office, the less-than-toasty climate, the small market, the state's high tax rate ... well, you get the picture.
Now, that picture is looking a whole lot brighter, which should serve the Bills well as they and the rest of the NFL enter the league's free-agent signing period this week. The legal tampering period begins Sunday at midnight.
"I think the pros outweigh the cons in Buffalo right now," safety Micah Hyde told The Buffalo News.
It used to be that, in most cases, the Bills had to reach out to agents to inquire about their players' interest in signing. These days, according to agents and others directly involved with actual and potential signings, the Bills are the ones getting the calls.
Last season's 13-3 record and appearance in the AFC championship game did wonders to elevate the Bills as a destination. So did Josh Allen's emergence as a top-flight quarterback, as he brought the best out of the league's most productive receiver, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of a dynamic passing game.
"People want to win," said an agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "When you talk about the factors of what makes them a team you want to play for, as much as anything, they're winners."
With most of the components already in place for sustained success – including the contract extensions coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane received last year – the Bills should be as easy a sell for prospective free agents as any team.
Salary cap constraints, along with minimal glaring needs, likely won't result in much, if any, aggressive spending, especially after the team signed linebacker Matt Milano and offensive tackle Daryl Williams. But given the growing list of cap-saving veterans cut in advance of free agency, the Bills could benefit from a fairly large pool of players who would be willing to sign relatively modest one-year contracts with an eye toward landing a bigger payday in 2022.
Even with such targeted acquisitions, the Bills figure to more than hold their own against the competition.
"I think, first, your team has to speak for itself," said Hyde, who signed a two-year contract extension last week. "Obviously, guys around the league, they watch a lot of football, a lot of the prime-time games – Monday night games, Thursday night games, Sunday night games – and really looking at the Buffalo Bills. Not just what type of defense we're running, what type of offense we're running, but the personnel. And I think, having a guy like Josh Allen and everybody has been able to see what he's been able to do the last couple years, MVP-caliber, that's a big reason that guys want to come to Buffalo.
"I think a lot of guys are realizing, with what this team has been able to do the last couple of years, we're trending up. I don't think it's necessarily about guys no longer wanting to come to Buffalo."
Or stay in Buffalo.
Milano was widely thought to be on his way out in free agency, given that he figured to rank as one of the best – if not the best – available players at his position. However, his desire to remain with the team that drafted him in 2017 played a factor in agreeing to a cap-friendly four-year, $41.5 million contract Thursday.
"The culture that's brewing there right now is unreal," Milano told reporters Friday. "We got a little taste of it last year and the past four years, but it's cool, man. It's something I want to be a part of, it's something I want to continue on for the next four years."
No more 'vision' selling
Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer were two of the first free agents signed by the Bills soon after McDermott became head coach in '17. Hyde had spent the previous four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was dismayed that, after making substantial contributions in a variety of roles, the Packers, as he put it, "kicked me to the curb."
Hyde set out to find a team that would embrace him. The more research he did on McDermott, the more he became convinced the Bills were the best fit. He was particularly impressed with McDermott's background as a standout wrestler in high school, and believed the competitive drive common with those in the sport would factor into his ability to turn around a team that had gone 17 years without a postseason appearance.
However, Hyde, Poyer and other newcomers to the Bills were putting their faith in words rather than anything tangible. As one NFL GM, speaking on the condition of anonymity said, "When you're a team in that situation, you're selling a vision."
You're also trying to outbid teams. In the early days of the Beane-McDermott program, the Bills' offers usually came in higher than those from other clubs, because they had to be as they set out to become more competitive.
"In a non-free-agent year, maybe the guy's a $10 million player," another league executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. "But a team in the Bills' situation had to pay $11 million or $11.5 to get him. You pay that because you're trying to build a winner."
Now, the Bills are able to rely more on the strength of a sterling reputation that has been built in the past four years.
"There's a good vibe and they have a great reputation around the league as being a great place to play for, a great culture," another agent said. "Now, you start winning and you have a young quarterback that looks like he has a big future in front of him. All of that is absolutely a factor in the evaluation of where to sign."
Players can be the strongest advocates and best ambassadors for their teams and communities. Allen and Diggs have been particularly effective in that capacity.
Players in or entering the free-agent market ask questions to find out what they need to know beyond the won-loss record and everything else that is common knowledge. With a program that has had the longevity of the one McDermott and Beane put in place, they can expect expansive responses when they want to know:
What are the coaches like?
How are practices and meetings run?
Do veterans get the occasional day of rest from practice (a definite yes with McDermott)?
How does the weight room stack up to others around the league?
When former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was doing his research into the half-dozen teams he was considering to join as a free agent, he was known to have talked with the Bills about their $18-plus million, state-of-the-art weight room. He also was known to have shared with a club official that he was highly impressed with what he saw in a video tour of the weight room that he found online.
Though that didn't stop Watt from taking a two-year, $28 million deal from the Arizona Cardinals, it provided a reminder that when it comes to attracting free agents, every asset counts – especially one devoted to helping players improve physically.
With the breakneck speed at which modern free agency moves, players rarely take visits to evaluate team facilities or cities in person, so virtual tours and other ways to show players their prospective new homes have become paramount. Players are allowed to begin signing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but agreements in principle with some free agents will be set almost as soon as the legal tampering period begins. Hesitation on a player's part could mean an opportunity lost.
'Best version of themselves'
Among McDermott's selling points is what he has termed a "transformational" culture rather than a "transactional" culture.
"We want to make this place a place where people can become the best version that they've ever been of themselves," he has said. "We're able to do that to this point because of our culture because of the people that we have in our building and the resources."
While culture can be a nebulous term and not every acquisition is a home run, McDermott can point to examples of players who have come to Buffalo and proved themselves only to be rewarded either here or elsewhere.
Consider:
• Jordan Phillips was a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2015. In his first three seasons, he had 4.5 sacks and was waived early in the 2018 season. The Bills picked him up and he played 12 games before re-signing for the 2019 season. In his first full season in Buffalo, he had 9.5 sacks and then signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Arizona before last season.
• Daryl Williams spent five years with the Panthers but saw his value in free agency drop last offseason because of a serious knee injury that hampered him in 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills, played the most snaps of any player on the Buffalo offense last season and was rewarded with a three-year contract reportedly worth $28.2 million.
• Poyer was a seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and did not play in a game. He signed with the Cleveland Browns, was never a full-time starter in nearly four seasons and had his 2016 season ended by injury. He signed a four-year contract worth $13 million in 2017 with the Bills as he and Hyde formed one of the top safety tandems in the league. He then agreed to a two-year, $19.5 million extension before last season and made his first Pro Bowl.
'We've come a long way'
Often, free-agency conversations between players take the form of recruitment. Hyde remembers, after joining the Bills, that he tried to convince fellow NFL players who were entering the free-agent market to come to Buffalo. During a video call with reporters after signing his extension, Hyde sounded off about those who rejected his sales pitches and wound up on lesser clubs as the Bills became a finalist for Super Bowl LV.
"I kind of said that in anger that, in the past years, I'd reach out to somebody who became a free agent and say, 'Hey, man, come to Buffalo. We have an opportunity to do big things,' " Hyde said. "They all said, 'Eh,' and it ticked me off. They didn't even even want to visit Buffalo. It just rubbed me the wrong way because you're disrespecting us."
An example of how things used to be: Among the Bills' other targets in the 2017 offseason was fullback Kyle Juszczyk, then of the Baltimore Ravens. Juszczyk recently said that he had planned to sign with the Bills, except his girlfriend, Kristin, was in tears because she didn't want to live in Buffalo.
"The next day, I told my agent, 'Hey, if you can get San Francisco to just match their offer, I'm there,' " Juszczyk said last month on the San Francisco-area podcast "Haberman & Middlekauff." "So, he came to them with that, and they did it."
Juszczyk signed a four-year, $21 million deal with the Niners. The Bills signed Patrick DiMarco. And Kristin is now Juszczyk's wife.
Still, those Bills were nothing like what they have become. After a fluky entry into the playoffs in 2017 – something Hyde said he can't believe happened given the team's general lack of talent, especially without a franchise QB – the Bills went 6-10 in 2018.
But they had Allen and the foundation of a contender continued to grow.
"I think now, we understand what we have," Hyde said. "We have a fundamentally sound defense that's going to keep us in ballgames. We have an offense that's scoring points with a quarterback that's MVP-caliber, that's going to be a great in this league for a long time. Special teams are as good as any around the league and a coaching staff that matches anybody around the league.
"Once I got to Buffalo, I knew that Sean's vision was eventually going to come true. All the things that he told me about just building this team from the ground up is obviously happening now. We've come a long way in the last four years."
A legitimate item on the list of pluses for the Bills is fan support. Through social media, members of "Bills Mafia" do their share of recruiting. That happened to a large extent with Watt, who engaged with fans on Twitter while dropping perceived "clues" as to his destination before revealing his choice himself with a tweet.
Players from other teams noticed when Bills fans donated heavily to the charity of Andy Dalton when, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, he delivered the last-second touchdown pass that allowed Buffalo to make the playoffs in the final week of the '17 regular season. They also were well aware of their providing much of the more than $1 million in donations to Oishei Children's Hospital, in the name of Allen's late grandmother, Patricia, after her passing the night before the Bills beat Seattle last season.
Thanks to online video posts, players from around the league also can see a large gathering of fans greeting the Bills after landing at the airport in the middle of the night, in subfreezing temperatures, from a road trip.
As one agent noted, that doesn't happen everywhere.
'Things are pointing up'
Still, there are drawbacks with convincing some players to sign with the Bills. Weather is always going to be one.
Hyde – who has plenty of cold weather experience from his time with the Packers, at the University of Iowa, and growing up in Ohio – doesn't think it's nearly as large a negative as some would assume.
"Sure, there are guys that want to play in a city where they're able to come home after work and see the sun and swim in their pool with their family and stuff like that," said Hyde, whose offseason home is in San Diego. "That sounds amazing, I'm not going to lie. But at the end of the day, I think guys want to go to a program that's going to win, that has a quarterback that's very good, that has a defense that's very good.
"If you're from a warm state or you play in a warm state, you're going to a cold state to play football anyway. It's your job. It's half the year, so cold's not really the issue."
But as Watt said in his introductory news conference in Arizona, "It doesn't hurt when it's 65 degrees and sunny outside when I woke up this morning. It's pretty nice."
New York's income tax being higher than those in other parts of the country is another potential turn-off when it comes to joining the state's lone NFL franchise. As one agent pointed out, the concern isn't quite as great as when a player is considering offers from one or more of the three teams in California.
But it does come up, particularly with the deals at the top end of free agency and when players decide between comparable offers from the Bills and a Texas club, for example. New York's highest tax bracket has a rate of 8.82%.
"We'll say, 'Hey, just so you know, there's a 3% difference, so even though those contracts are equal, this one's actually $75,000 more,' " an agent said. "That's where (playing in New York) isn't the best, but it's not the worst."
In the end, more factors are working in the Bills' favor when it comes to adding players in free agency.
"I think the ownership does have a very good reputation," an agent said of Terry and Kim Pegula. "Brandon's in a great position to do his thing. They have the right coach and a lot of great players.
"I really think things are pointing up and going in a great direction. I'm excited to see what the Bills can do."