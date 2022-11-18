From the archives: Memories of the last time an epic snowstorm moved a Bills game

This story originally appeared in November 2015, a year after the 2014 Bills game that was moved to Detroit because of a massive snowstorm.

Preston Brown started to get the message as soon as he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the spring of 2014.

There’s nothing quite like a Western New York winter.

“Everybody kept saying, ‘Wait until the winter, wait until the winter,’ ” said Brown. “I’m like, ‘I’m from Cincinnati, I know what snow is.’ ”

But Brown had no idea what he was in for at this time a year ago. Of course, he can’t be faulted for that. Nobody had ever seen anything like the epic lake-effect snowstorms that paralyzed parts of Western New York this time a year ago.

“It was crazy,” Brown said Tuesday, recalling what it was like to live through the historic storm. “Luckily, I went grocery shopping before, because I heard it was supposed to be a big storm. If I didn’t, it was going to be a long couple of days.”

On the one-year anniversary of the start of the storm, several Bills shared their memories Tuesday of what their experience was like.

Bills coach Sean McDermott: 'We're all there for one another' as team adjusts to game's move “It's kind of a cool experience to see some of the smiles and looks on the guys' faces who have never been around snow, whether it be from the West Coast or down south,” McDermott said. “And then, there is the caution side, with trying to navigate life and snow and conditions like this."

Center Eric Wood was getting ready to go to the team’s Orchard Park facility on Tuesday – which was the players’ day off – before getting a call from former quarterback Kyle Orton, telling him that wasn’t such a good idea.

“He lived on the same street as me,” Wood said. “He went in at 6 and was like, ‘Dude, I wouldn’t come in if I was you.’ ”

As the hours went by, it became apparent that practicing Wednesday wasn’t going to be an option.

“I woke up Wednesday morning, getting ready to go to practice, and I couldn’t open my door,” defensive tackle Corbin Bryant said. “I was panicking, like ‘Oh, man, I’m going to be late.’ But then they sent out a text that said practice was canceled. Nobody could get out.

“Not being able to get out of the house for those few days, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared.”

Wide receiver Marcus Easley remembers going out to the parking lot of his building and being unable to find his car. Not because he forgot where he parked, but because all the cars were buried in snow.

“I remember a bunch of people walking down Southwestern over to Tops to get groceries because we weren’t able to drive – even if we could have found our cars,” Easley said.

As the storm raged on, several Bills documented it through social media, none more memorable than running back Boobie Dixon. His Instagram videos of the storm went viral.

“Probably one of the craziest weeks of my life,” Dixon said Tuesday after practice. “I had never seen that much snow before. It was fun though. I enjoyed it, obviously by the videos I made. It was just shocking.”

Defensive end Mario Williams used his Caterpillar tractor to help dig out Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. In what might be the most Buffalo moment of all time, Kelly yells “We’re in the snow tundra of Buffalo, New York,” at the start of an Instagram video showing Williams helping him dig out.

“I like using my toys a little bit,” Williams said Tuesday. “I’m glad I have it up here. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Williams not only helped Kelly dig out, he also delivered groceries to some of his neighbors.

“Everybody was in the same situation,” he said. “If they could manage to, they were out helping. That’s what I was trying to do. If you didn’t have food, didn’t have gas, it was tough.”

“I was outside shoveling my own driveway and I saw an old lady trying to shovel,” said Bryant, who said he thought he knew what snow was growing up in Chicago. “I told her, ‘Go in the house, I’ll clear this out for you.’ It wasn’t just me. There were a lot of people out there helping people. It shows the great sense of community we have here in Buffalo.”

Bills won't be the only ones feeling impact of game moving Sunday There are many who stand to lose out on quite a bit of money with the Bills moving their Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field.

Wood said the neighbors on his street were more prepared than he was.

“If anything, they were offering help to me,” he said.

Wood’s wife was a couple of months pregnant at the time. As the week went on, they dipped into the reserves of their freezer.

“We were cooking deer meat I had frozen at one point,” Wood said.

Brown’s relatives checked in with him to make sure he was okay – and see through FaceTime what 7 feet of snow actually looks like.

“I’m like 5 minutes from the stadium, so I got the brunt of it,” Brown said. “They all thought it looked pretty cool.”

Practice was called off again Thursday, and by that point, it was apparent the home game scheduled for that Sunday against the New York Jets wasn’t going to take place. Ralph Wilson Stadium was filled with an estimated 220,000 tons of snow – the images of which are some of the most memorable from the storm.

That presented an unprecedented situation for the team and the league. Just how would the Bills get ready for a game, and where would it be played? To elected officials and a significant portion of the fan base, that understandably was a secondary concern during the week. Sites across the Northeast, from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., were speculated upon before it was announced the game would take place on Monday night, Nov. 24 at Detroit’s Ford Field.

NFL athletes are creatures of habit, so not being able to practice for two days was a huge change to their routine. Coaches kept players updated on the game plan through conference calls and via iPads, but players weren’t able to meet with trainers or otherwise go through their usual preparations.

“It was more on us as players to go over the information as it was being sent,” Easley said. “We also had to work out at home. Jumping jacks, push ups, we had to find something to simulate some type of workout.”

Of course, the next challenge was getting the players out of their houses and to the airport. That involved picking some of them up on snowmobiles.

Once the team was rounded up, it flew to Detroit on Friday, and practiced that night in the Lions’ practice facility. Some of the players were understandably uneasy about leaving their families behind, but they credited the Bills’ organization for making sure their loved ones had everything they needed.

The Bills were able to practice for two days before taking on the Rex Ryan-coached New York Jets.

The result of that game? A 38-3 trouncing by the Bills that might have been their best performance of the season.

“They did a lot better job handling it than we did,” Ryan said Tuesday of the Bills preparing for a neutral-site game. “We couldn’t do anything that day, but they did a great job of it.”

The Bills did so well that Dixon recommended to the coaching staff that the team take Tuesday and Wednesday off every week thereafter.

“I felt fresh and relaxed,” he said. “First two days, let’s just chill. We played a great game that week!

“It was a challenge, and a lot of guys in our locker room, they love challenges. We accepted it, went down there, balled out and got the ‘W.’ ”

Obviously, proper perspective is needed when recalling the type of adversity the Bills went through. It’s nothing compared to the heartbreak of the 13 families who lost loved ones, or even those who lost their property to the storm.

But the Bills are a part of the fabric of Western New York. At least on that Monday night, they knew that people back home would be watching for three hours, eager for a break from shoveling.

“There was a sense of pulling together. We wanted to get a win for the City of Buffalo,” Bryant said. “We wanted to put on a show, give people at least some fun.”

When tight end Scott Chandler caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, he celebrated – by simulating shoveling snow. It was a gesture that, yes, the team knew what its fans were dealing with.

“Any time you go through something like that, that’s so devastating to the community, and knowing the impact we can have on this community, it definitely was special,” Easley said. “We hope it brought at least some relief to people, to say, ‘We feel you. We know what you’re going through.’ ”

Just in case Mother Nature had another nasty surprise in store Tuesday, Ryan was prepared. He pulled out a pair of gloves from his hoodie and placed them on the podium during his news conference as proof.

Thankfully, there was no such repeat in store on a day when the temperature reached the 60s and golf courses across Western New York were still being used.

“I was like, ‘What is all this about Buffalo weather? What are you guys talking about?’ ” Ryan said. “What is this, California? I mean, this is ridiculous. People ought to see it. Like, this is where you want to come just for the weather, you know? We don’t want to give our secrets away, but the weather here is great. That snow is fictional.”

You’ll have to forgive the Bills’ coach. After all, he wasn’t here a year ago to know that it can be all too real.