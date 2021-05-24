From 'suffering' to 'tanking,' Sabres' shifting visions imperiled roster build

This is Part 3 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Buffalo Sabres have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player acquisition has impacted the Sabres' status.

In the aftermath of a second consecutive nonplayoff season in April 2013, and after learning his job as general manager was not in jeopardy, Darcy Regier forewarned the Buffalo Sabres were on the precipice of a rebuild.

“It probably needs an understanding from our fan base that what Terry (Pegula) is asking us and is certainly a big part of communicating, working – I know he's not here today, but I can tell you the communication is almost on a daily basis – he wants to try a lot of things,” said Regier. “We have tried some things. Some things have worked better than others. Some things have not worked very well. He is in search of creating a Stanley Cup championship. … It may require some suffering.”

The suffering has yet to end. The Sabres’ 10 consecutive years outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs tied the National Hockey League record, and they have finished in last place in four of the past eight years.