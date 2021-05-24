From 'suffering' to 'tanking,' Sabres' shifting visions imperiled roster build

This is Part 3 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Buffalo Sabres have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player acquisition has impacted the Sabres' status.
In the aftermath of a second consecutive nonplayoff season in April 2013, and after learning his job as general manager was not in jeopardy, Darcy Regier forewarned the Buffalo Sabres were on the precipice of a rebuild.
“It probably needs an understanding from our fan base that what Terry (Pegula) is asking us and is certainly a big part of communicating, working – I know he's not here today, but I can tell you the communication is almost on a daily basis – he wants to try a lot of things,” said Regier. “We have tried some things. Some things have worked better than others. Some things have not worked very well. He is in search of creating a Stanley Cup championship. … It may require some suffering.”
The suffering has yet to end. The Sabres’ 10 consecutive years outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs tied the National Hockey League record, and they have finished in last place in four of the past eight years.
Five months after Regier's "suffering" statement, Pegula determined he was not fit to lead the Sabres through their transformation. Ownership made the same determination about general managers Tim Murray in 2017 and Jason Botterill in 2020. Regier’s declaration preceded back-to-back tank seasons that allowed the Sabres to draft Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart second overall in 2015 and 2014, respectively.
Eichel and Reinhart were supposed to usher in a new era for a franchise that is beloved in Western New York and beyond. Yet, eight years after Regier’s infamous news conference, the Sabres might be on the verge of tearing down a plan that never succeeded despite the individual accomplishments of Eichel and Reinhart.
Turmoil and turnover behind the bench and in the boardroom – including four general managers and seven head coaches during the Pegula’s 10 years as owners – has created a team lacking an on-ice identity, but the inability to build a winner around Eichel and Reinhart also stems from botched trades and free-agent signings.
“I understand what's gone on here for the last 10 years,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “I understand the fanbase, the frustration. It's real. It happened. But we can't wake up and dwell on that. And we can't look at players and say, 'Well, this player can stay. This player can't stay because of how long they've been here.' It's more about, are you part of the solution, and do you want to be here? And do you want to be part of something great? And do you want to make this fanbase proud or don't you?”
After the sale of the team to Pegula was finalized in February 2011, the proudful, lifelong fan declared: “From this point forward, the Buffalo Sabres' reason for existence will be to win the Stanley Cup.”
Pegula promised to unshackle the financial restraints from a hockey department that was forced to rely on more video scouting under former owner Tom Golisano. To express his passion for the Sabres, Pegula, who made his fortune in oil and gas, replied to a question about the intention of the purchase by stating, “If I want to make some money, I'll go drill another well.”
His stated timeline to build a Stanley Cup contender: three years.
Pegula provided the financial backing he promised, bolstering hockey operations with more scouts and committing big money to free agents. He also hired Stanley Cup winning coach Dan Bylsma ahead of the 2015-16 season. Pegula’s eagerness to win at all costs sometimes worked against him and the franchise.
From 2011 to 2015, the Sabres gave lucrative long-term contracts to Ville Leino (six years, $27 million), Cody Hodgson (six years, $25.5 million), Christian Ehrhoff (10 years, $40 million), Matt Moulson (five years, $25 million) and Kyle Okposo (seven years, $42 million).
Okposo is the only player who might play out the duration of his contract in Buffalo, although he has not lived up to the expectations attached to a $7 million annual salary-cap hit. Leino, Hodgson and Ehrhoff were bought out – a process that impacts the Sabres’ spending for years beyond the term of the contract – after disappointing performances. Leino went so far as to depict his third season with the Sabres as 'jail' in a painting.
Tim Murray, hired as general manager in January 2014, attempted to expedite the rebuild by trading draft picks and prospects for established NHL players. O’Reilly was acquired from Colorado for recent high draft picks Nikita Zadorov, Mikhail Grigorenko, J.T. Compher and another first-round draft choice.
O’Reilly was exceptional in Buffalo, but the organization’s depth took a hit. There was also the trade that sent former top draft choice Tyler Myers, Brendan Lemieux, Joel Armia, Drew Stafford and a first-round pick to Winnipeg for Zach Bogosian and Evander Kane.
Secondary moves to recoup depth did not produce results, and failures in the draft resulted in a depleted prospect pipeline. Those misfires began before the Pegulas’ arrival.
Only one of nine Sabres picks in 2010 – first-rounder Mark Pysyk, who was traded by Murray – reached the NHL. Armia was the only player from the 2011 class to appear in more than 12 games and the No. 16 pick never developed into a top-six forward.
Of Regier’s 11 selections in 2013, only one had an impact for the Sabres: Rasmus Ristolainen, who was chosen at No. 8. Murray selected winger Alex Nylander over defenseman Mikhail Sergachev in 2016.
Repeated coaching changes muddled the process of building a winner. For example, Botterill acquired the top available offensive defenseman on the market, Brandon Montour, ahead of the deadline in February 2019 in exchange for a first-round draft choice and prospect Brendan Guhle.
Montour was a perfect fit for then-coach Phil Housley’s system, but Housley was fired two months later. Montour struggled while being used improperly by Ralph Krueger and did not become acclimated to Krueger’s preferred style of play until a month into the 2020-21 season. Montour, a pending unrestricted free agent, was traded to Florida for a third-round draft pick last month.
There was also an inability to retain players who could have developed into permanent NHLers. Goalie Cal Petersen was drafted by Regier and chose to not sign with the Sabres under Botterill in 2017. Petersen, now 26, has become a capable goalie with the Los Angeles Kings.
The Sabres also did not keep forwards Brandon Hagel and Colin Blackwell, the latter of which totaled 12 goals in 47 games with the New York Rangers this season. Blackwell had an excellent season with the Rochester Americans in 2017-18 and was among the development success stories former Amerks coach Chris Taylor cited following his firing last June.
Yet, through all the draft failings and coaching firings, the Sabres’ roster at the end of the 2017-18 season had promise. That changed when O’Reilly was traded to the St. Louis Blues for Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, Tage Thompson and a first-round draft choice. O’Reilly won the Conn Smythe and the Stanley Cup a year later. Sobotka and Berglund totaled a combined eight goals for Buffalo. Then came unsuccessful trades involving Colin Miller, Michael Frolik and Jimmy Vesey.
Botterill also completed what was considered one of the better trades in recent Sabres history in August 2018 by acquiring all-star winger Jeff Skinner for draft picks and prospect Cliff Pu. Skinner scored 40 goals during his debut season with Buffalo in 2019-20, but he has only 21 in 112 games since receiving an eight-year, $72 million contract from the Sabres. Skinner's recent production and no-movement clause will make any trade difficult.
Each general manager has brought a different vision for the Sabres. Adams pushed to compete in 2020-21 by signing Taylor Hall and trading for Stanley Cup winner Eric Staal. Those gambles produced a last-place team and led to Krueger’s firing 12 games into a losing streak that would reach 18 games. With Eichel and Reinhart facing an uncertain future, Adams could pivot to a plan built around the current young core, led by Rasmus Dahlin. Winning the offseason through player acquisitions, particularly two possible franchise-altering trades and drafting in the top three, will determine how long the suffering lasts.
“Obviously, you have to give us some time here to work our way through this offseason and put the roster together, but I’ll go back to the young guys,” said Adams. “I do feel there’s this light that I kind of feel very comfortable with. This bright light of these young players that are passionate about being here and have, to me, some very exciting upside to their game.”