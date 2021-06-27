From London to Buffalo: Tracing the NFL paths of new Bills teammates Efe Obada and Christian Wade

Having Wade by his side in Buffalo can only help.

“It's nice having that English presence, that camaraderie and friendship,” Obada said. “It's easier. It's not that much of a barrier in terms of culture and language. It feels like, we're both going through the same journey, different stages, but we help each other. It's nice to be able to kind of see where he's at, and kind of break it down in a language that he's able to understand based on the fact that we have similar backgrounds and similar introductions into the NFL.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott has been actively involved in efforts to grow the game, so the significance of having a pair of international players on his roster is not lost on him.

“I can't imagine what it would be like for me to trade places with them, and to try and make a team and try to impact the game,” he said. “Just having both of those young men in our building and the impact it's made on our team, our program, our organization and community” has been great. “They're just positive guys with great energy.”

Obada will be reunited with Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington in Buffalo. Washington served as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator during the 2018-19 seasons.