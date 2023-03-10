This is the second in a series previewing the NFL’s free agency season.

As usual, it’s a decent year to find a wide receiver in the NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills are likely to have a wideout option or two in the first round and they probably will have some options on their board in the second and third rounds.

Will General Manager Brandon Beane want to back himself up by plugging a receiver hole in free agency? How many resources are the Bills willing to commit to adding more receiving weapons to try to compete with the potent offenses of AFC powers Kansas City and Cincinnati?

Those are questions looming over the Bills as the NFL heads to its free-agent shopping season, which officially starts March 15. Given the talent in the draft, it might make sense for the Bills to focus on value options in free agency. Here’s a look at the free-agent landscape at wide receiver:

In house: The Bills need to find a slot receiver whom Josh Allen is more willing to target than Isaiah McKenzie. Backup slot man Jamison Crowder, who missed most of last season with a broken ankle, is a free agent. He could be brought back at a low cost as depth insurance. If the Bills want to find an upgrade for No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, it will take a big investment in resources (either in free-agent money or, more likely, in a prime draft pick). Jake Kumerow, recovering from successful back surgery, also is a free agent.

Top of the heap: The pool of surefire, high-end starting receivers in free agency is not deep.

The top prospects are former Ram Odell Beckham Jr., New England’s Jakobi Meyers and Kansas City’s JuJu Smith-Schuster. There’s a lot of speculation that Smith-Schuster will re-sign with the Chiefs in order to stay with Patrick Mahomes.

Beckham, coming off knee surgery, couldn’t find anyone to take a risk on him last December. He’s 30. If fully healthy, he’s a top-end talent. What is the market for Beckham? He might sign for a big average salary ($12 million a year), but how much guaranteed money can he attract on the open market, given he didn’t play in 2022? That’s the bigger question. Beckham is scheduled to work out for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, the NFL Network reported Thursday night.

Meyers is a quality player. He caught 67 passes last season. But you’re going to overpay a bit for him on the market, which is why New England has not re-signed him.

Names to know: Ex-Bill Robert Woods came back from knee surgery in 2021 to catch 53 passes last season for the Titans. He’s a savvy receiver at age 30 who knows how to get open. He played for $9 million last year but might come cheaper. If the Bills added Woods and a receiver in the first two rounds of the draft, that probably would help the offense a lot.

Detroit’s D.J. Chark is 6-4 with 4.34 speed. He caught 30 passes last season. He’s an outside receiver. At the worst in 2023, he probably would make the No. 2 WR spot a job-share with Davis, who’s entering the last year of his contract. But at what cost?

Other well-known veterans set to hit the market include: Green Bay’s Allen Lazard, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and the Giants’ Darius Slayton.

Under the radar: Parris Campbell is coming off the best season of his four-year career after catching 63 passes for the lowly Indianapolis Colts. He’s a burner, with 4.31 speed in the 40-yard dash, and 47 of his catches came out of the slot. However, he had injury issues the three years before last season.

Deonte Harty of the Saints is an under-the-radar slot/gadget guy. He's only 5-6 and 171 pounds. But he caught 36 passes for a 15.8-yard average in 2021. He missed most of 2022 with a toe injury. He was a Pro Bowl punt returner in 2019.