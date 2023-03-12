This is the fifth of several stories previewing the start of NFL free agency on March 15.

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of options at the safety position.

They are in the difficult position of having to say goodbye to veteran Jordan Poyer. He will rank as one of the greatest free-agent signings in Bills history, arriving at a modest price in 2017 and starting 91 games for the team.

However, it appears obvious the Bills are not in position to pay market value to the soon-to-be 32-year-old. Some other team with more cap space is bound to give Poyer the pay raise he has earned.

The good news for the Bills is it’s a decent year to find a safety in free agency, and it’s a good year to find a safety in the draft.

Here’s a look at the free-agent landscape for multiple positions of need for the Bills, starting with safety:

Safety

In-house: The Bills have to find a second starter, with Poyer set to cash in and regardless of whether Damar Hamlin gets medical clearance to return to the field. Jaquan Johnson and Dean Marlowe are set to be free agents. So another backup is needed, as well.

Top of the heap: Cincinnati superstar Jessie Bates, Poyer, Philadelphia’s Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and the Bengals’ Vonn Bell lead the list.

Names to know: Juan Thornhill (Chiefs), Jimmie Ward (Niners), John Johnson III (Browns), Julian Love (Giants), Marcus Epps (Eagles), Terrell Edmunds (Steelers), Donovan Wilson (Cowboys), Taylor Rapp (Rams). Thornhill is only 27 and may be out of the Bills’ price range. Love, 25, is a good tackler and could come at the right price for the Bills. The Browns are expected to release Johnson for cap reasons on March 15. He would look good in Buffalo. Epps, Wilson and Edmunds are pretty good, too.

Quarterback

In-house: No. 2 QB Case Keenum is a free agent. He could return at age 35. Or the Bills could look to upgrade. This is not a position on which the Bills can spend much money.

Top of the heap: Jacoby Brissett probably is No. 1. He seems like a good fit as a bridge/mentor to a team picking a QB in the first round.

Names to know: Andy Dalton, age 35, would be a popular signing for the Bills. Sam Darnold, buddy of Josh Allen, is on the market and should come at a modest cost. Gardner Minshew (Eagles), Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins) and Taylor Heinicke (Commanders) are available.

Running back

In-house: Devin Singletary is a free agent. The Bills need to find a back who can share the rushing load with James Cook. He must be able to catch out of the backfield and pass protect. Special teams ace Taiwan Jones, 34, is a free agent. Given Cook’s status, spending a lot on this position probably isn’t a priority.

Top of the heap: Miles Sanders (Eagles), Jamaal Williams (Lions), David Montgomery (Bears). All three are outstanding but would be expensive. Damien Harris (Patriots) is the kind of power inside rusher the Bills could use but he’s not a receiving threat. Leonard Fournette (Bucs) reportedly will be released. He’s not a value add compared with a rookie, either.

Names to know: Rashaad Penny (Seahawks), Kareem Hunt (Browns), Jerick McKinnon (Chiefs), Raheem Mostert (Dolphins), Samaje Perine (Bengals), Alexander Mattison (Vikings), D’Onta Foreman (Panthers). Penny is good but has missed 40 games to injury since 2018. McKinnon caught 56 passes for the Chiefs last season.

Defensive line

In-house: Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips are free agents, and Von Miller can’t be counted on for the start of the season. Phillips is recovering from rotator-cuff surgery. A lower-cost backup at both defensive end and defensive tackle in free agency would be nice. Bringing back Lawson, if he’s interested, wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Top of the heap: DT Javon Hargrave (Eagles), DE Frank Clark (Chiefs), DE Marcus Davenport (Saints), DT Dre’Mont Jones (Broncos), DT Zach Allen (Cardinals), DT Dalvin Tomlinson (Vikings).

Names to know: DT A’Shawn Robinson (Rams), DT Sheldon Rankins (Jets), DE Dante Fowler (Cowboys), DE Samson Ebukam (49ers), DE Ogbinnia Okoronkwo (Texans), DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans), DT Greg Gaines (Rams), DE Charles Omenihu (49ers), DE Arden Key (Jaguars), DE/DT Tanoh Kpassagnon (Saints). The market values of Robinson, Folwer and Ebukam are $7 million to $8 million a year, according to Spotrac. Okoronkwo might be a better value, for a bit less. Ditto for Walker, who had seven sacks last season on a one-year contract. He's 28, and he's 280 pounds. Kpassagnon played a different scheme with the Saints but at 287 could flex as a backup inside and outside. He’d be an edge-setter like Lawson with less pass rush ability.