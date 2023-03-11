This is the third of several stories previewing the start of NFL free agency on March 15.

For years now, the Bills have had a consistent and complementary duo at linebacker, with Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Now, they face uncertainty, with Edmunds, 25, set to become an unrestricted free agent.

General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott both expressed they would love to keep Edmunds – along with safety Jordan Poyer – but realistically, that is going to be a challenge. When the season ended, Beane was candid that he still needed more information on the salary cap before he could project what options were feasible. That process was still ongoing last week.

“It's hard to say because we're still trying to get a feel for their market, as I'm sure their camp is doing, too,” Beane said last week at the NFL scouting combine on Edmunds and Poyer. “So, I don't have a great answer for you. We're going to look at everything, we'll keep an open mind. And in a perfect world, you keep them both. But it's a business and they got to do what's right for them as well, and so do we. But, you know, I feel like if we could work it out, both would want to be back, if we can make it fit.”

With Edmunds’ departure very possible, linebacker will be an area of need for the Bills when free agency begins next week.

There are some solid free-agent linebackers. Like always, money will be a factor. It’s no secret Beane will need a few more gymnastics to work within the Bills’ current restraints and linebacker is far from their only need.

If Edmunds walks, the Bills could be reluctant to spend at a premium on a player who will have to acclimate himself to the defense. Part of why Edmunds is so integral to the team, on top of his skillset alone, is his excellent communication with teammates, honed through years of chemistry. The Bills figure to want a significant drop in cost to make it worth it if they move on from a pillar of their defense in Edmunds.

In house: Along with Edmunds, A.J. Klein and Tyler Matakevich are set to become unrestricted free agents as well. Tyrel Dodson is a restricted free agent. Milano is still set, having signed a four-year contract extension in 2021. Milano is coming off a season that earned him a first-team All-Pro nod, his first.

Rookies Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector round out the group. Bernard, who played just 110 snaps on defense last season, is expected by coaches to take a step in Year 2. Coach Sean McDermott said at the combine that the possibility of having Bernard play middle linebacker and call the defense, as Edmunds has, is something that is “on the table.” Still, it would be a notable jump for the 2022 third-round pick.

Top of the heap: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay. David Long, Tennessee. Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams.

David, 33, is one of the older options of the available linebackers, but still expected to be productive after 11 seasons, all with the Buccaneers. He’s coming off a season with three sacks, 124 tackles and one forced fumble.

Long, 26, had a strong season for the Titans, and still has room to grow. His increased playing time in his fourth season led to career highs in tackles (86), tackles for loss (seven) and quarterback hits (three). He notched two interceptions as well, all in just 12 games. He missed the end of the season with a hamstring injury.

Wagner and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways after meeting in late February, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. In his lone season with the Rams after 10 years with Seattle, Wagner logged two interceptions, six sacks and 140 tackles. In a tumultuous season for the Rams, Wagner, 32, showed he could quickly take on a leadership role, even on a new team stacked with dominant personalities.

Names to know: T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia. Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati. Bobby Okereke, Indianapolis.

Edwards, 26, is a three-year starter who has taken a step forward the last two seasons. This past year, he had 159 tackles, five quarterback hits, two sacks and seven pass breakups.

Pratt, 26, led the Bengals in pass breakups, with 10. He’s versatile and rarely misses tackles. His six tackles for loss last season were a career high, as were his 99 total tackles.

With Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard missing all but three games, Okereke was called on to step in. Okereke, 26, started 16 games and had 151 tackles, six tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Under the radar: Alex Singleton, Denver.

If the Bills look to go significantly less expensive, Singleton could fit that need while also meeting some less tangible things they look for in players. Singleton, 29, started 12 games for the Broncos last season and played in all 17. He had 163 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

He has the type of underdog story the Bills would like: Singleton entered the league undrafted in 2015 with the Seahawks, but moved around practice squads for a bit. He took a brief hiatus to the CFL, before returning to the NFL to make his actual NFL debut with the Eagles in 2019. He spent three seasons there before a year in Denver, and now enters free agency.