This is the first of several stories previewing the start of NFL free agency on March 15.

A big reason the interior offensive line is a priority for the Buffalo Bills is because of the quality of the competition in the AFC East.

The Bills have to contend with a string of game-wrecking defensive tackles.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets is a former third overall draft pick who made first-team All Pro in 2022. Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins is a former 13th overall pick who has given the Bills’ offensive line fits the past two seasons. New England plays three behemoth defensive linemen, led by former Alabama star Christian Barmore, and ranked fourth in the NFL in run defense last season.

Average might get it done at guard and center in some divisions. Not in the AFC East.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott reiterated their commitment to getting stronger on the lines of scrimmage after the team’s playoff exit in January.

Except for the most elite players in the league, guard is not one of the more expensive positions in the NFL. Beane likes to fill as many holes as he can during free agency.

It would make sense if the Bills could bolster their offensive line in March.

In house: Left guard Rodger Saffold is a free agent. He turns 35 in June. He’s OK, but his lateral mobility isn’t what it used to be. Center Mitch Morse has two years left on his contract. Guard Ryan Bates has three years left and is locked into the team for this year, for sure. Solidifying the interior with a higher-quality guard makes sense. Then there’s the question of what to do about right tackle Spencer Brown, who has elite traits but who was hindered by injuries in 2022 and had a subpar season. The Bills are not inclined to give up on Brown. But he could use some competition. Swing tackle David Quessenberry is a free agent.

Top of the heap: The free-agent pool on the offensive line isn’t great. There’s not a surplus of high-quality starters. At offensive tackle, the bigger names are Kansas City’s Orlando Brown, Jacksonville's Jawaan Taylor and Green Bay restricted free agent Yosh Nijman. But the Bills are not in the market for a big-money tackle. It would make more sense to draft a tackle if one they love is on the board in the first four rounds.

Names to know: Philadelphia’s Isaac Seumalo, Baltimore’s Ben Powers and Tennessee’s Nate Davis are three quality veteran guards set to be free agents who could be upgrades over Saffold.

Seumalo started 20 games for the Eagles and allowed one sack in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. He may be somewhat expensive, maybe $12 million a year. Powers is a 338-pounder out of Oklahoma who’s only 26. The Bills like Sooner linemen. Spotrac.com projects him at a $9.4 million value. Davis would look good with the Bills. He's a squatty (316), power player, a former third-round pick. Spotrac.com projects him at a $7.4 million value.

Denver guard Dalton Risner, 27, has 62 starts and experience playing gap and zone schemes. He's a tough, durable high-floor player but arguably isn’t a big upgrade over Saffold.

Under the radar options: Less expensive guards on the market include Arizona’s Will Hernandez and the Rams’ David Edwards, who played for Aaron Kromer in Los Angeles. Edwards isn’t a huge body. The Bills’ Jordan Phillips gave him fits in the season opener. Washington’s Trai Turner, a former Carolina Panther, would be a veteran backup signing in the Greg Van Roten category from a cost perspective.

Lower-cost swing tackles on the market include Denver’s Cameron Fleming, the Jets’ George Fant and the Chargers' Trey Pipkins. Las Vegas’ Jermaine Eluemunor started 17 games last season and might want starter money. He would be an option at swing-tackle cost.