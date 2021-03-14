Free agency hasn't started and Bills are already winners with Feliciano, Milano and Williams

Regardless of what happens when the NFL's free agency period officially begins this week, the Buffalo Bills already can consider themselves big winners in the open market.
The Bills have succeeded in keeping all three of their most important pending free agents.
The third one to return to the fold is offensive guard Jon Feliciano, who has agreed to a three-year contract, the Bills announced Sunday.
On Thursday, they re-signed linebacker Matt Milano and on Friday, they re-signed offensive tackle Daryl Williams.
Per multiple media reports, Feliciano's deal is worth up to $17 million. Feliciano was projected to receive a four-year, $33.5 million contract with an average annual salary of $8.37 million, per spotrac.com, meaning he accepted substantially less than projected market value.
He is coming off a two-year, $7.25 million deal he signed with the Bills in ‘19 as a free agent from the Raiders.
Do work son!! #BillsMafia #3moreyears pic.twitter.com/6WNkhPO6tR— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 14, 2021
The NFL's "legal" tampering period was to begin at midnight, allowing teams to negotiate with free agents. The signing period is set to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the start of the league business calendar.
Despite missing the first half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, Feliciano ranked as the NFL’s 38th-best guard last season, per Pro Football Focus. After he returned to the lineup, he contributed significantly at both guard and center, temporarily replacing Mitch Morse.
Feliciano did not allow a sack and allowed only three quarterback hits in 758 snaps last season, according to PFF. In 2019, he gave up only four sacks and four hits in 1,031 snaps.
In two seasons, Feliciano, 27, has been called for only nine penalties.
Congrats my brothers on getting to stay beside each other and protect josh! Y’all both deserve it and more! Great players, even better people! @MongoFeliciano and Big D!— Lee Smith (@LeeSmith) March 14, 2021
With Williams and Feliciano re-signed, the Bills have all of their offensive linemen from last season. However, due to a variety of injuries and the temporary benching of Morse, the group of Williams, Feliciano, Morse, Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford were never all on the field at the same time.