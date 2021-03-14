Free agency hasn't started and Bills are already winners with Feliciano, Milano and Williams

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The NFL's "legal" tampering period was to begin at midnight, allowing teams to negotiate with free agents. The signing period is set to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the start of the league business calendar.

Despite missing the first half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, Feliciano ranked as the NFL’s 38th-best guard last season, per Pro Football Focus. After he returned to the lineup, he contributed significantly at both guard and center, temporarily replacing Mitch Morse.

Feliciano did not allow a sack and allowed only three quarterback hits in 758 snaps last season, according to PFF. In 2019, he gave up only four sacks and four hits in 1,031 snaps.

In two seasons, Feliciano, 27, has been called for only nine penalties.

Congrats my brothers on getting to stay beside each other and protect josh! Y’all both deserve it and more! Great players, even better people! @MongoFeliciano and Big D! — Lee Smith (@LeeSmith) March 14, 2021