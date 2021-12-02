Frank Reich turning 60, invites fans to support his fight against sexual abuse of children

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has embraced the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
Reich and his wife, Linda, in 2019 founded the organization kNot Today to create awareness, initiate prevention strategies and assist in the rescue and healing of children who have been sexually abused and trafficked.
Reich turns 60 years old Saturday. He and his wife are inviting fans to make a donation of $6 or $60 to kNot Today in honor of his birthday. Donations will be used to further the education and training of children, teachers and health care workers across the United States to better identify and report sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking.
“A lot of times, when people think about child sex trafficking, they think about some famous movies we’ve seen that depict it ... or you think about it happening overseas,” Reich told The News by phone this week from Indianapolis. “What was really eye-opening to Linda and I is how prevalent this issue is all over the United States. It really knows no economic, social or racial boundaries.”
More than 100,000 children are sold into sexual slavery in the U.S. each year, according to ECPAT-USA, a global network of civil society organizations that fights sexual exploitation of children.
“It is a silent epidemic,” Reich said. “Federal statistics present us a glimpse of the scale, but talk to any member of law enforcement, child advocacy center or clinical therapist and you’ll see an issue that is far more pervasive than numbers tell.”
The Reichs’ kNot Today is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Indianapolis.
“We’re trying to tie a knot in this issue,” Reich said. “It’s really just about creating awareness and prevention strategies and helping to assist in restoration programs for children who have been affected by sexual abuse.”
Reich said his wife initiated the effort to start the nonprofit group.
“Through our travels in the NFL, Linda has been involved and served with organizations that really help fight sex abuse of children,” he said. “Growing up while she never personally had to experience that trauma, she has had more than just a few people – close friends, associates – over the years who have. So it’s an area that’s near and dear to her. And even with us having three daughters, always being very keenly aware of the issue. So when I got the job here as a head coach, we talked about how can we use this platform to help as many people as we can? Immediately she said it would be this issue.”
To support Reich’s birthday fundraiser and leave him a birthday message, visit givebutter.com/frankreich or text ‘FRANK’ to 55433. You can also visit knottoday.org.