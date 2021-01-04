Frank Reich loves the Bills, but is focused pulling upset with Colts

It doesn’t take much for Frank Reich to feel a twinge of emotion when the subject of Buffalo and the Bills is raised.
A couple minutes into his news briefing Monday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts head coach was asked an obvious question from a reporter:
What are Reich’s emotions going back to Buffalo for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against the Bills?
But then the reporter added: And what has the Bills’ organization and the City of Buffalo meant to Reich and his family?
“Oh, that’s unfair,” Reich smiled. “That’s funny.”
“When you said I know it’s emotional, I was getting ready to say, no I’m taking all of the emotion out of it,” Reich said. “I was getting ready to give my stock answer, and then you sucked me right in.”
Yes, Saturday’s game will be a little more special because Reich will be returning to the Orchard Park stadium where he spent eight seasons as a Bill. And where he led the historic wild-card playoff comeback victory over the Houston Oilers on January 3, 1993.
When Roni Borjon saw the images of Josh Allen in the Pancho Billa jacket, she began to weep, writes Sean Kirst.
Reich is beloved by Bills fans, and the feeling is mutual.
“Obviously, it’s a special place for Linda and I and our family,” Reich said, referring to his wife. “Two of our girls were born there. But this is a business trip. Fortunately, I’ve been back to Buffalo a few times since as a player and as a coach. I feel like I’ve gotten all that out of my system. It’s unique, because it’s the playoffs.
“I love Buffalo, will always love Buffalo, will always be a Bills fan – except for this Saturday, for sure. On Sunday, though, they did us right.”
The Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins, coupled with the Colts’ victory over lowly Jacksonville, allowed the Colts to claim the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.
The Colts (11-5) are seven-point underdogs vs. the Bills (13-3).
Reich, of course, played under Hall-of-Fame coach Marv Levy, who was a master at setting the right tone for his team heading into each game.
Reich laid out a clear perspective for his team in playing the underdog card as the Colts prepare to face the hot Bills.
"I'd rather be the 1 seed, but I do feel good about our team,” Reich said. “The pressure is not on us. We should be loose. We should be aggressive. We should be freed up to play our best game of the year against a really good football team. In reality, no one's going to give us a chance. It’s that us against the world mentality, and that’s all you need."
The Colts have played an easier schedule than the Bills. Buffalo’s foes have won 131 games, the most of any team in the playoffs. Colts foes won 113 games, third fewest of the 14 playoff teams.
The Bills went 5-2 vs. teams with winning records. The Colts were 2-4. However, the Colts beat the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Green Bay, 34-31 in Week 11. And they split with Tennessee, which beat Buffalo in Week 5.
“I don’t care what seed we are,” Reich said. “We’re the 7 seed, big deal. We’ve got to seize the opportunity. ... This is the first year for a seventh seed. Well, let us be the first 7 seed to win a world championship.”
The Colts finished the regular season 10th in yards gained and eighth in yards allowed.
“It starts with we believe we have the team to win it all,” Reich said. “We have the right players, we have the right coaches. We have the right process, and the belief and conviction in each other to win it all.
“In my 26, 27, 28 years in the NFL, I’ve been on teams that have won 11-plus games eight times,” Reich said, “and six of those eight times, it resulted in those teams going to the Super Bowl. So you win 11 games in this league, and you’ve got the team that can get there. We really believe that.”
Of course, four of those were as a player with the Bills. Two were as a coach, one with Indianapolis and one with Philadelphia.
Reich was 6-4 as a Bills starter, although he was 6-0 in games that mattered from 1989 to 1992. Those included a division-clinching win over Miami late in the 1990 season, the comeback win over Houston in January 1993 and the divisional-round playoff win at Pittsburgh the next week.
"We're going up against one of the hottest, if not the hottest team in the NFL,” Reich said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the Bills. Personally, I know Sean McDermott fairly well. I have respect for a lot of coaches in this league. He's in that top category of guys I respect in this league, the way he coaches and who he is as a leader and a person.”