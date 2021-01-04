Frank Reich loves the Bills, but is focused on pulling upset with Colts

“I don’t care what seed we are,” Reich said. “We’re the 7 seed, big deal. We’ve got to seize the opportunity. ... This is the first year for a seventh seed. Well, let us be the first 7 seed to win a world championship.”

The Colts finished the regular season 10th in yards gained and eighth in yards allowed.

Bills add WR Kenny Stills to practice squad, activate TE Tyler Kroft The Buffalo Bills have added some veteran insurance at wide receiver ahead of the postseason.

“It starts with we believe we have the team to win it all,” Reich said. “We have the right players, we have the right coaches. We have the right process, and the belief and conviction in each other to win it all.

“In my 26, 27, 28 years in the NFL, I’ve been on teams that have won 11-plus games eight times,” Reich said, “and six of those eight times, it resulted in those teams going to the Super Bowl. So you win 11 games in this league, and you’ve got the team that can get there. We really believe that.”

Of course, four of those were as a player with the Bills. Two were as a coach, one with Indianapolis and one with Philadelphia.

Reich was 6-4 as a Bills starter, although he was 6-0 in games that mattered from 1989 to 1992. Those included a division-clinching win over Miami late in the 1990 season, the comeback win over Houston in January 1993 and the divisional-round playoff win at Pittsburgh the next week.

"We're going up against one of the hottest, if not the hottest team in the NFL,” Reich said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the Bills. Personally, I know Sean McDermott fairly well. I have respect for a lot of coaches in this league. He's in that top category of guys I respect in this league, the way he coaches and who he is as a leader and a person.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.