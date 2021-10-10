Fourth downs have become a point of pride for Bills' defense – and litmus test for the offense

“Go for it. Go for it, by all means, just because I know that going for it on fourth down just breaks a defense's will if you're able to get it, and our offense has been pretty successful at it,” he said. “Once they get it, it almost automatically turns into six points, just because people are so consumed with the failure of not getting off the field on fourth down. It almost eats you up and you forget about the next four or five plays. Then boom, six points on the board. So for us, I'm like go for it all the time, just because I know the kind of defense that we've got. We've got guys who want to be out there on the field.”

“That's just the mindset you've got to have,” Poyer said. “If our offense is going for it, obviously 50-50 chance they might not get it, so we've got to be ready to go out there on defense and make a stand.”

Ultimately, players know that their job is to execute whatever the coaches call.

“If McDermott makes the call, I'm like, 'Alright, let's go,’ ” receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “My man is in front of me, if the ball is coming to me, do my job, move the chains, score points, win games, go home, drink a couple beers, go to sleep. Right? Like, that's just my life. I'm just here to do my job, and if McDermott calls it, he calls it. If he don't, he don't. I respect his decision.”