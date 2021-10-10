Fourth downs have become a point of pride for Bills' defense – and litmus test for the offense

Field goals don’t beat Patrick Mahomes.
That’s one of the main takeaways from January’s AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Twice during the first half, the Bills had the ball inside the Chiefs’ 35-yard line and faced fourth down. On the first occasion, coach Sean McDermott passed up going for it on fourth-and-3, with kicker Tyler Bass converting a 51-yard field goal to put the Bills up, 3-0.
On the next, McDermott elected not to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 14 seconds left in the second quarter, ending Kansas City's 21-0 run to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime.
Things only went downhill from there. In the third quarter, facing fourth-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 8-yard line while trailing, 24-9, McDermott settled for a 27-yard field goal by Bass.
In the days that followed the Bills’ 38-24 loss, the coach conceded that might have been a mistake.
“When you get the result we got the other night, there’s usually a lot of second-guessing,” he said. “Funny how that works. But I understand it’s part of the job and certainly take that responsibility head-on.”
So, why the painful walk down memory lane?
A culture change is underway in the NFL regarding how teams approach fourth down. With the much-anticipated rematch with the Chiefs coming Sunday night, the Bills’ past mistakes could potentially impact their future.
McDermott explained that kicking the field goal before half was about morale. He felt as if the offense needed to have something to show for a long drive, and going into the locker room without points would have been deflating.
As for the third quarter …
“Maybe I should have gone for it there,” McDermott said after the loss. “Patrick Mahomes is a good quarterback. So that’s the piece in my mind, too, where I’m kicking myself a little bit. At the end of the day, let’s just be aggressive there. … That’s another piece of us growing as a team, as an organization of, ‘Hey, if we’re in that situation again, this is how we want to handle it, one way or the other.’ So there’s a lot to learn from.”
The decisions were shocking, both because of the quarterback on the opposite sideline, and because they went against the way the Bills had done business up to that point.
Analytically advanced
According to Ben Baldwin, a writer for The Athletic who has created the Twitter account Computer Cowboy and does extensive work on fourth-down decision making in the NFL, the Bills have been one of league’s best teams in that regard over the past three seasons. From 2018-2020, the Bills have gone for it when they should about 60% of the time, according to Baldwin’s model, which ranks behind only Baltimore and Cleveland.
“They have a pretty good reputation around the league for stuff like this,” Baldwin said in a phone interview with The Buffalo News.
That’s backed up by a recent survey. For the second consecutive year, ESPN’s Seth Walder surveyed analytics staffers around the NFL to get a gauge on which teams are the most analytically advanced – defined as a combination of the data-driven work produced and the degree to which that work is implemented in decision making.
A 13-question survey was sent to an analytics person with each team, and 22 responded. When asked which teams were among the top five most analytically inclined, 12 of 22 named the Bills, which placed them fourth behind Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
“There are a handful of teams, the Bills being among them, that are investing in analysts who can look at data and make recommendations,” Baldwin said. “If teams are hiring these people, like the Bills, I think that’s going to push them to do it more.”
One of those recommendations has shown up for the Bills through the first four games this season. During the spring, Dennis Lock, the team’s director of football research and strategy, addressed the coaching staff about opponents being willing to go for it on fourth down from different parts of the field – including areas that not so long ago would have never been considered.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier conceded the presentation surprised him, but he took the information to his defense and told his players to mentally prepare for the possibility they would face more fourth-down situations in the coming season. Then, in the Bills’ preseason opener against Detroit, the Lions went for a fourth-and-1 from their own 37-yard line with a little more than a minute left in the first half.
“That’s kind of been the trend. He was right,” Frazier said of Lock. “More and more teams are saying, 'The odds of us converting are way higher than the defense stopping us,' so they’re more bold in going for these fourth downs, so we’re just trying to prepare them for what teams may do. Four-down territory has grown. It used to be what we call the red area, the plus-30 to the 1-yard line. Now, teams on their side of the 50, they’ll go for it. You’ve got to have the mindset to be able to handle those.”
Teams already have gone for it on fourth down eight times versus each of the Chiefs’ and the Bills’ defenses. That’s a lot, because every team averaged 20 fourth-down attempts last season. The overall rate of go-for-it calls is up only a fraction over last year, keeping with a year-over-year trend. But it seems opposing coaches are thinking they need to be aggressive to keep up with Mahomes and Josh Allen.
It’s believed that every NFL team has at least one full-time employee in charge of analytics, and several teams have entire departments, meaning more decisions will reflect what the numbers indicate.
“It’s happening all through the league,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team has yet to go for it on fourth down this season. “It’s crazy, teams are more willing to go for fourth downs now than ever before. And we’ve always been a willing team to do it depending on situations, but you’re seeing it on the plus-side of the field and the minus-side of the field. So, it’s football today. But they wanted it to be an offensive game and it’s leaning that way where people are taking more chances.”
The Bills’ defense has stopped opponents on six of the eight fourth-down attempts this year after stopping 11 of 19 last season. Those don’t count as takeaways, per se, but make no mistake, they have the same impact.
“It's huge,” Frazier said. “It's like getting a turnover, it really is. I mean, you turn a team over on downs, it really can shift the momentum of the game. We've seen that, when we've gotten stops, how it has infused our offense, especially if you can go down and convert it into points, it's demoralizing for the opponent. It can be a momentum turner in the game.”
That Frazier prepared his defense in the spring for what might come has resulted in some of those big, momentum-turning moments.
“The one thing I like about our defense is once that information was shared with us, everyone's chest got big and said, 'Alright, so we'll stop them for four downs now,’ ” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “If you want to go for it in the red zone, in the plus, in the fringe, it doesn't matter. For us, it's bow your chest up and let's get it done. It's man's work, it's a man's deal, so let's go do it. We really like it.”
“That’s just kind of how the NFL is trending right now – a lot of fourth-down situations, a lot of four-down territory,” added safety Jordan Poyer. “As a defense, you've got to expect that something's going to happen. When a team decides to go for it on fourth down now, you're not surprised by it. We’re prepared for all those situations.”
Leaguewide, NFL teams are 79 of 168 on fourth down, a conversion rate of 47%. Offenses converted at a rate of 55% a year ago, going 262 of 658. Attempts are on a slightly higher 16-game pace this year, and with a 17-game regular season will likely top last year’s number by a fair margin.
“This is a continuation of a trend that we've seen for a few years – teams are generally more willing to go for fourth down,” Baldwin said. “It seems routine and it's not this big deal that's constantly questioned by the commentators and the press afterward in most cases.”
The Bills’ defense should get used to being in those situations. Teams are most likely to go for fourth down when they’re trailing, and the Bills are going to be ahead in a lot of games. With Buffalo’s explosive offense, other teams are going to feel the need to try to match points.
That’s what made McDermott’s decisions last season so perplexing. In terms of win probability forfeited, it ranked as the 12th-most lost over the past two seasons, according to Baldwin.
“I fully agree kicking field goals is not the way to beat the Chiefs. There was a lot of criticism during and immediately after the game and I think all of that was on point,” he said. “When you're playing against the Chiefs, you have to expect they're going to score a lot of points. If McDermott and his staff are as open-minded as we think they are, then yes, I would expect them to learn their lesson from that.”
Go for it
Following the analytics shows that going for it on fourth-and-short often is the percentage play. The Bills’ offense is 3 of 7 on fourth down this year, after going 8 of 10 all last season. The 10 attempts were tied for the fewest in the NFL with Miami, which also converted 8 of 10.
Even though the Bills are on pace to nearly triple the amount of times they’ve gone for it on fourth down, they are only average based on Baldwin’s model so far this season.
Of course, that comes with a caveat. The Bills’ last three games have all been blowout victories, so drawing any meaningful conclusions is risky.
“If their aspirations are going to the Super Bowl and after last season and the talent on this team, I think that is what they should be gaming for, then these games that aren't close, there is no reason to be tipping their hand,” Baldwin said. “They were going to win those games no matter what they did, so I wouldn't draw a lot from how they approached the last three games.”
If it were up to quarterback Allen, the decision would be the same.
“I'd go for it every time, but we got to trust what the analytics and stats show and ultimately what Coach McDermott’s gut is telling him,” Allen said. “We're out there just trying to execute. And obviously, everybody wants six instead of three down there and when we get those opportunities, we have to execute.”
Doing so when the offense stays on the field can be a back breaker for the defense.
“A long drive, and they get a stop on third down and they think they're coming off the field – they see the offense stay on and we get the first down – now they feel a little defeat in that moment right there,” Allen said. “They might be a little tired, they might be a little (ticked) off that they didn't get that stop on fourth down. When we have those fourth-down situations, we've got to convert, because it's a momentum shifter. It gives us a lot of confidence moving forward and allows us to call really any play we want.”
From the sideline, Hughes is rooting for the offense to stay on the field in those close-call situations. Keeping the offense on the field is, after all, a vote of confidence for both sides of the ball. It shows faith the offense can convert, and if it doesn’t happen, it shows confidence the defense can defend a short field.
“Go for it. Go for it, by all means, just because I know that going for it on fourth down just breaks a defense's will if you're able to get it, and our offense has been pretty successful at it,” he said. “Once they get it, it almost automatically turns into six points, just because people are so consumed with the failure of not getting off the field on fourth down. It almost eats you up and you forget about the next four or five plays. Then boom, six points on the board. So for us, I'm like go for it all the time, just because I know the kind of defense that we've got. We've got guys who want to be out there on the field.”
“That's just the mindset you've got to have,” Poyer said. “If our offense is going for it, obviously 50-50 chance they might not get it, so we've got to be ready to go out there on defense and make a stand.”
Ultimately, players know that their job is to execute whatever the coaches call.
“If McDermott makes the call, I'm like, 'Alright, let's go,’ ” receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “My man is in front of me, if the ball is coming to me, do my job, move the chains, score points, win games, go home, drink a couple beers, go to sleep. Right? Like, that's just my life. I'm just here to do my job, and if McDermott calls it, he calls it. If he don't, he don't. I respect his decision.”
The Bills converted a fourth-and-1 last week against Houston when Allen bounced a run outside for a 16-yard gain. The quarterback’s outstanding athleticism makes the Bills tough to defend in short-yardage situations, although it’s worth pointing out the team has struggled in that category so far. According to Football Outsiders, the Bills have a success rate of just 57% on power runs, defined as carries on third or fourth needing 2 yards or less to convert a first down that did either that or scored a touchdown. It also includes carries on first-and-goal or second-and-goal from the 2-yard line or closer. That ranking is tied for 23rd in the NFL.
There isn’t just one single factor that will determine when a team goes for it. Quality of opponent, weather, flow of the game … all of them matter.
“Like anything else as a head coach, you try to improve with experience,” McDermott said this week. “And you learn along the way. You continue to see how the game is evolving, and you want to evolve with it.”