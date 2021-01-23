Four matchups to watch: Bills at Chiefs for AFC championship

Bills red-zone D vs. Chiefs red-zone D. The presumption is that both teams are going to move the ball. Can either defense hold the opponent to a couple of field goals on scoring chances? That may be the difference. The Chiefs’ defense is 32nd in red-zone defense, allowing TDs at a 76.6% rate. Odd. One issue is the K.C. pass rush has not been consistent. It was good the first game vs. the Bills. But the Chiefs rank 20th in sacks, and they’re 18th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. Kansas City may have to blitz to get enough heat on Josh Allen. Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce caught two red-zone TDs vs. the Bills. He’s a bad matchup no matter what the Bills do against him. However, the Chiefs also have had some head-scratching results in the red zone on offense. They’re 14th in red-zone TDs. But the last seven games, they’re 11 of 24 (45.8%). The Bills’ defense now is giving up TDs at 60%, 13th in the league. Better play by the Bills’ defensive tackles will be critical. Otherwise, the Chiefs will ram it down the Bills’ throat in the red zone.