Four matchups to watch: Bills at Chiefs for AFC championship

Four matchups to watch when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC championship game:
Bills red-zone D vs. Chiefs red-zone D. The presumption is that both teams are going to move the ball. Can either defense hold the opponent to a couple of field goals on scoring chances? That may be the difference. The Chiefs’ defense is 32nd in red-zone defense, allowing TDs at a 76.6% rate. Odd. One issue is the K.C. pass rush has not been consistent. It was good the first game vs. the Bills. But the Chiefs rank 20th in sacks, and they’re 18th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate. Kansas City may have to blitz to get enough heat on Josh Allen. Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce caught two red-zone TDs vs. the Bills. He’s a bad matchup no matter what the Bills do against him. However, the Chiefs also have had some head-scratching results in the red zone on offense. They’re 14th in red-zone TDs. But the last seven games, they’re 11 of 24 (45.8%). The Bills’ defense now is giving up TDs at 60%, 13th in the league. Better play by the Bills’ defensive tackles will be critical. Otherwise, the Chiefs will ram it down the Bills’ throat in the red zone.
Tyreek Hill vs. Bills CBs. The Bills have not matched up Tre’Davious White on wideouts very much, and Andy Reid’s motion and formation variation make it tough for one corner to lock on Hill consistently, unless a team is playing man coverage across the board. That’s suicide vs. the Chiefs. Plus, Hill plays about 55% of his snaps from the slot. Hill ranked 10th in targets in the NFL this season, seventh in yards (1,276) and tied for second in TDs (15). In the first meeting, Hill got just three targets and two catches. Hill has 4.29-second speed in the 40. White runs 4.47. The Bills’ MO is to put a safety over the top of Hill all the time. The Chiefs run a lot of high-low concepts to one side of the field. They like to run their outside WRs on deep overs. One way to deal with that is play Cover 4 and let the safeties stop the crossers. The Bills likely will do some of that.
Chris Jones vs. Bills guards. Jones has made the last two Pro Bowls and widely is viewed as one of the top five defensive tackles in the NFL. He has 16.5 sacks the past two seasons. He gave Bills guards Brian Winters and Cody Ford fits in the first meeting. He had five hurries and four run stuffs. Jon Feliciano and Ike Boettger are the Bills’ guards now, and Jones will line up over either of them. Jones has ridiculous arm length (34.5 inches) and huge hands (10 3/4 inches). Among his many moves are an initial bull rush and then pulling the guard forward by the jersey and making a swim move over him.
Said Feliciano: “He takes advantage of your bad technique. He’s really good at that. He has a good bull rush. He has a good knock your arm down. He’ll grab your elbow and use your own momentum to pull himself through. Run game, he’s stout.”
Bills WRs vs. Chiefs DBs. The Chiefs caused the Bills some problems in the first meeting with press coverage, combined with the pass rush on Josh Allen, who was under pressure on 17 of 31 drop backs. The Bills need to get Cole Beasley more involved. He was shut down by the great Marlon Humphrey last week. The Chiefs have been getting good play from rookie slot corner L’Jarius Snead, who’s 6 feet with 4.37 speed. He didn’t play in the first meeting. On the outside, Bashaud Breeland plays on the right side, and Charvarious Ward plays on the left. The Bills must win on the outside vs. those two. Breeland is very good when he’s at his best, but he has some lapses. Diggs managed six catches for just 46 yards in the first game. If those numbers aren’t better, the Bills will lose. If Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is aggressive like last game, Josh Allen is going to have to make plays downfield outside of the pocket.