Four Bills players return to practice from illness

  • Updated
Bills Vikings first

Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a punt during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 13, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Four Bills players who missed practice Sunday because an illness returned for Monday's practice. 

Safety Jordan Poyer, running back Nyheim Hines, defensive back Siran Neal and linebacker Tyler Matakevich were spotted during the portion of practice at Highmark Stadium open to reporters. 

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, cornerback Dane Jackson, safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, and tight end Quintin Morris were not spotted. That group, minus Hamlin, missed practice Sunday. 
 
Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) was practicing while left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) was not on the field. Pass rusher Von Miller also remains sidelined with a knee injury.
 
Defensive end Greg Rousseau practiced for a second consecutive day after missing several weeks with an ankle injury. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds also took part in practice.
 
The Bills' injury report will be released later Monday. 
 
Check back for updates.
 
