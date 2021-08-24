Four Bills players, including Cole Beasley, must go through Covid protocol re-entry process

The Bills sent linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein home Tuesday to be safe, but it was determined by the league that they do not need to quarantine.

“I think I'm numb to the fact that we know when we come in here every day, you're just glad everybody's negative,” Beane said. “That's kind of where we're at. It's been going on so long that you expect the unexpected with this. We don't have it figured out. We don't have it under control. And we just have to deal with the cards that are dealt.”

That all four players who were sent home are expected to make the 53-man roster and play big roles for the team (perhaps Butler is an exception to that) shows what could happen when the regular season starts.

“It’s all hard. This has been going on so long -- I was asked earlier what were my emotions -- you just expect it and you deal with it,” Beane said. “I’m not going to let it get me down. I wish we weren’t having to do this. I’m sure you guys wish we weren’t, either. It’s the way it is and we’ll deal with it now and we’ll continue to deal with it as we move forward here.”