Four Bills players claimed on waivers but not the names that had fans most concerned

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Rookie Mini Camp

Players Luke Tenuta (67) and C.J. Perez (61) during Bills rookie mini camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Four players waived by the Bills on Tuesday were claimed by other teams Wednesday, but not necessarily the names that most fans were concerned about. 

The four are:

OT Luke Tenuta (by the Colts)

DE Kingsley Jonathan (by the Bears)

OL Tanner Owen (by the Saints)

CB Nick McCloud (by the Giants).

That potentially opens the door for wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Raheem Blackshear to join the Bills' practice squad. 

With the waiver process completed, teams can more formally assemble their practice squads. Players with less than four years must go through waivers. Veteran players do not have to go through waivers and can sign with any team, such as quarterback Matt Barkley. 

The Bills did not claim any players on waivers.

