Four Bills players activated from Covid-19 list in time for preseason finale

Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler Jr. have been activated from the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 list and are eligible to play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

The four players were placed on the list and had to quarantine for five days under the NFL's re-entry rules after being deemed close contacts with a team trainer who tested positive for Covid. All but Butler were sent home before practice Tuesday but the five-day clock starts at each player's last contact with the trainer. Butler practiced and then was sent home.