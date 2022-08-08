Formerly a jack of all trades, Ryan Bates happy to find home at right guard on Bills offensive line

PITTSFORD – Ryan Bates was a wanted man this offseason.

The Buffalo Bills’ projected starting right guard signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears as a restricted free agent. Bates, though, never wanted to leave Buffalo, so he was thrilled when the Bills matched the four-year deal that could pay him up to $17 million.

“The process, it was different,” Bates said Monday after practice at St. John Fisher University. “It was my first time going through something like that. Being a restricted free agent, I didn't really have much of a decision. Didn’t really have much control of the situation. The only thing I could control is accepting or not accepting any offer sheet that was sent toward me. I kind of had the mindset where it was just whatever happened, happened. I didn't really stress about it because, why stress about something that's out of your control?”

Bates was grateful that the Bears’ front office and coaching staff valued him as much as they did, but he wasn’t eager to leave.

“I'm very happy to still be in Buffalo with the guys,” he said. “These are my guys. I didn't want anyone to leave. It sucked in the situation, there was an opportunity to leave, and I didn't really want that. I wanted to stay here with the guys and I’m very, very happy.”

The Bills are surely glad to still have Bates, especially with all the juggling that’s gone on up front during training camp. After entering the starting lineup for the first time last year in Week 15, Bates quickly became a stabilizing force along the offensive line. That’s why the Bills matched the Bears’ offer. Doing so made Bates quite a success story after he originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills acquired him in a trade for defensive end Eli Harold in the summer of 2019.

“He’s always been a pretty consistent person off the field, consistent on the field,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “I think that really goes to his dependability. I think his teammates see that and his coaches see it as well. It’s really who he is. So I haven’t seen much of a change at all.

“There is a different level of preparation, there’s a different level of mental toughness that has to accompany that, because for one reason, the opponent sees you differently. Going back to Ryan, he’s been very consistent.”

Bates missed some time earlier in camp with an undisclosed injury, but was with the starters at right guard Monday and said after practice that he feels good.

“We have lot of people who have some soft tissue stuff here and there. Some people might have missed some practices,” he said. “It's very important when we have those walk-throughs, it's important to when we all know some people might not be full go in practice, but they'll be able to do walk-throughs. Having those walk-through reps is very important to get everyone on the same page, especially as an offensive line because there's five individuals (who) need to work as one. It's very important to get on the same page, make sure everyone has their eyes in the right spot, and just really make sure that communication is on point.”

At one point or another, Bates has played all five positions along the offensive line, providing the type of positional flexibility that is valued greatly by McDermott. That knowledge has helped Bates in his transition to new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system.

“Our offense is very similar to the ones we've had in years past and so I still have a good recollection of all those different positions and all those different roles we play,” he said. “Really, when you understand the center position, everything else kind of falls into place because if you know center, you know guard. You know guard, you know tackle. You know tackle, you know tight end. So it really works inside out. It's nice to have the ability to this year be focused on one spot and that's right guard for me right now.”

Even tight end?

“Oh yeah, I know tight end,” Bates said with a smile.

While he might not be asked to do much of that, Bates’ knowledge of the scheme is another reason the Bills wanted him back.

“It's very nice to be wanted,” Bates said. “It's nice for someone to want you on your team. I have a great relationship with McDermott and (Brandon) Beane, and I'm very fortunate to be in the position I am right now being back with Buffalo Bills.”