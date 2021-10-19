Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to work out for Bills

Former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk will work out with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, a league source confirmed.

The workout was initially reported by Houston reporter Aaron Wilson.

The 6-foot-6 Ksiezarczyk was most recently with the Washington Football Team practice squad and was released Sept. 17. He had spent the spring and summer with the Minnesota Vikings after being signed in May following a tryout at rookie camp.

After going undrafted in 2020, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, but was waived in final roster cuts. He had a tryout with the Green Bay Packers during the season but was not signed. He then played in The Spring League, a Texas based developmental league.

He was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2019 and started 39 games for the Bulls at left tackle in his last three seasons. Ksiezarczyk also helped an offensive line that allowed just eight sacks in 13 games, which was second in the nation and led the Mid-American Conference. He also was an All-Western New York selection in high school.