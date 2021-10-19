 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to work out for Bills
0 comments

Former West Seneca East, UB tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to work out for Bills

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
UB Football spring practice

University at Buffalo player Evin Ksiezarczyk during practice.

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Former West Seneca East and University at Buffalo tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk will work out with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, a league source confirmed.

The workout was initially reported by Houston reporter Aaron Wilson.

The 6-foot-6 Ksiezarczyk was most recently with the Washington Football Team practice squad and was released Sept. 17. He had spent the spring and summer with the Minnesota Vikings after being signed in May following a tryout at rookie camp. 

After going undrafted in 2020, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, but was waived in final roster cuts. He had a tryout with the Green Bay Packers during the season but was not signed. He then played in The Spring League, a Texas based developmental league. 

He was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2019 and started 39 games for the Bulls at left tackle in his last three seasons. Ksiezarczyk also helped an offensive line that allowed just eight sacks in 13 games, which was second in the nation and led the Mid-American Conference. He also was an All-Western New York selection in high school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Heisman Trophy Market: Where is the value?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News