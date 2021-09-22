Former Washington tight end says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'running around' like a rookie

Plenty of theories have been floated about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's performance through the first two weeks.

And so here's a hot take that might be better than much of what's been said.

Former Washington Football Team tight end Logan Paulsen appeared on the "Grant and Danny Show" on Washington sports radio station The Fan 106.7 on Wednesday and offered this on Allen, noting the WFT might be getting the Bills at a good time.

“To say that Josh Allen is struggling is probably a bit of an understatement," Paulsen said. "He just looks like a rookie playing quarterback. I don’t know if he’s trying to force things down the field. Defenses have made a really concerted effort to take away Stefon Diggs and force him go through his progressions. He just seems super uncomfortable. The second teams take away his first read, he doesn’t transition. His feet don’t transition well to his next read. As a result, he’s inaccurate. He’s running around. He’s trying to make plays off schedule, but he’s not doing it as well as he did it last year.