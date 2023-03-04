INDIANAPOLIS – There may not be any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft who gambled on his own talent more than Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones.

He was a star freshman on the 2018 University at Buffalo team that was led by quarterback Tyree Jackson and went 10-4.

But Jones believed he could play at a level higher than the Mid-American Conference. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal thinking he would get offers from Big Ten or Southeastern Conference schools.

Zilch. No offers. So Jones paid his own way in 2019 to walk on at the University of Iowa.

During three years with the Hawkeyes, Jones earned Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year honors moved his way up to the No. 3 wideout on the team. Yet he saw a better opportunity last spring and transferred to rival Purdue for his last season.

Talk about a home run move. All Jones did in 2022 was lead the nation in catches with 110 and finish second in yards with 1,361.

A lot of people complain that the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules are ruining college football. Jones is the Zen master of the transfer portal.

“I just bet on myself,” Jones said Friday at the NFL scouting combine. “I believed I could play against the best of the best every week. That’s why I made the move from Buffalo to Iowa. After that, I wanted to prove that I was one of the best receivers, so I made the move from Iowa to Purdue.”

Jones, 6 feet and 188 pounds, probably is going to be a Day 3 pick. The Bills are expected to use prime resources – either an early-round pick or a free-agent signing – to bolster their receiving corps. Jones could be a middle rounds option if they want to add to their slot-receiver depth.

Jones would love to come back to Buffalo to catch passes for Josh Allen.

“Obviously, he’s an incredible quarterback, someone I’d love to be out there with,” Jones said.

“I’ve got a pretty unique story,” Jones said. “I think it shows I’m resilient, and I’m willing to work. I didn’t come out of high school super highly recruited. I definitely wasn’t when I was leaving Buffalo. None of that stuff matters to me. I’m going to put my head down and go to work.”

Jones caught 18 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns for UB in 2018. That included a 53-yard TD pass from Jackson in a big win at Rutgers.

But Jackson and star receiver Anthony Johnson both graduated after the season. Another star receiver, K.J. Osborn, transferred to the University of Miami. He’s now a starter for the Minnesota Vikings.

“I liked it at Buffalo,” Jones said. “It was a good experience. I think something that’s cool about my journey is I got to play in a lot of different systems, with a lot of different people. I was playing with good players. I played with K.J. Osborn of the Vikings. I got to learn a lot as a young player.”

UB had a star freshman running back in Jaret Patterson, who would go onto a great career. It was obvious the Bulls’ passing game was going to take a step back in 2019.

“Yeah, I feel like after second year I was there, a lot of people were moving on and I felt like personally it was something I thought it would be a good time for me to take a chance and play against the best of the best and try to find a Big Ten or an SEC school,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, when I was deciding to leave, no one had a scholarship for me. I was like 'You know what? I’m still going to take my chance. I believe in myself. I know Iowa’s a place where walk-ons traditionally get a fair chance.' So I figured it’d be the best place for me to try that journey.”

It took Jones three semesters to get put on scholarship at Iowa. He was sixth in the nation in punt return yards in 2021 and led the Big Ten in kickoff return average that year.

But Iowa didn’t have a high-powered offense. The Hawkeyes ranked 109th out of 130 in passing yards in 2021, and Jones caught only 21 passes. Purdue ranked fifth in passing. Plus, Purdue’s senior quarterback, Aiden O’Connell, grew up with Jones in suburban Chicago. Jones opted to be a graduate transfer in June, to the chagrin of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

“Doing my own research in the process and looking at the receivers in the past, seeing year after year receivers come out of Purdue extremely successful,” Jones said. “Then obviously, when you’re making a change like that with limited amount of time, knowing someone especially at the quarterback position who I grew up with, it’s extremely beneficial.”

Jones proved he was underutilized at Iowa. He had seven 100-yard games, earning the nickname “Chuck Sizzle” from his Boilermaker teammates. Jones torched No. 3 Michigan for 13 catches and 162 yards.

Iowa, meanwhile, ranked 123rd in the nation in passing in 2022.

Jones’ big year was no surprise to his former UB teammates, including Bills cornerback Cam Lewis.

“His redshirt year was 2107, so he was on the scout team working out with us giving the defense looks and he was doing amazing,” Lewis said. “I saw the goods he had right away, and he went out the next year and played behind AJ and KJ and made plays. I’m not surprised at all. He just knows how to get open, and his ability to catch the ball is great. Sure hands. He has some speed, too. Don’t let that sneak up on you. He can run after the catch.”

Jones said he stays in contact with his former UB teammate, Osborne, as he gets ready for the NFL.

“I played with K.J. Osborn for a long time,” Jones said. “That’s someone I look up to, someone who works hard and someone who made a similar journey as I have.”